OPENEDGES Achieves ISO9001: 2015 Certification, Proving IP Quality for its Customers

Seoul, South Korea, January 8th, 2023 --- OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES, KOSDAQ: 394280), a total memory subsystem IP provider, proudly announces the achievement of ISO9001:2015 Quality Management Systems (QMS) Certification. Accredited by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer and publisher of International Standards, this certification validates OPENEDGES’ commitment to delivering services that consistently meet high global standards while enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

The ISO9001:2015 standard, based on the plan-do-check-act methodology for quality management, mandates companies to demonstrate their ability to effectively provide services aligning with customer, applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. The standard defines seven quality management principles, including organizational aspects, leadership, planning, support, operation, performance evaluation, and improvement. This framework ensures continuous improvement, meeting and exceeding customers’ expectations, and maintaining high-quality service levels. The achievement of ISO9001:2015 certification reaffirms OPENEDGES’ dedication to meeting stringent international standards across IP development, performance enhancements, and customer-centric services, in addition to streamlined processes, elevated quality, and fostering a culture of continual improvement.

“Receiving the ISO9001 certification stands as a testament to our unyielding focus on delivering unparalleled excellence by adhering to rigorous standards,” said Sean Lee, CEO of OPENEDGES Technology. “This accomplishment reflects our team’s dedication to operational excellence and customer-centric practices, fostering strong relationships with our valued customers on a global scale.”

Since its establishment in 2017, OPENEDGES has delivered cutting-edge solutions in the total memory subsystem IP sector, including DDR memory controllers, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs designed for various technology nodes across mainstream foundries. The company strives to makes efforts to support seamless compatibility with the latest JEDEC trends, including LPDDR5X/5/4X/4, DDR5/4/3, GDDR6, and HBM3.

Furthermore, the company is focused not only on improving IP core competitiveness and design capabilities but also on semiconductor safety verification and automotive safety. As part of its efforts to accelerate this process, OPENEDGES is currently undergoing the certification process for ISO26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL).

About OPENEDGES Technology, Inc.

OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. is a leading silicon IP provider of memory subsystem IPs for the semiconductor industry. They offer a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions, including DDR memory controllers, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs that are widely adopted by customers worldwide. Their IPs comply with JEDEC standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4/3, DDR5/4/3, GDDR6, and HBM3, ensuring their compatibility with the latest DDR technology trends. In 2019, they acquired The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS), specializing in high-speed memory PHYs across multiple technologies. OPENEDGES IPs deliver increased performance, bandwidth, capacity, and efficiency to meet the ever-increasing data demands. As a publicly listed company on the Korean Stock Exchange Market (394280. KQ), OPENEDGES is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its leadership in the memory subsystem IPs market.

Learn more about the company and its offerings by visiting the official website at http://www.openedges.com/.





