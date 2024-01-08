The SHD Group Has Released a Complimentary Version of the 2024 RISC-V Market Analysis Report Containing Current Market Data and Future Projections

The more comprehensive version of the RISC-V Market Analysis Report is also available for those seeking a deeper dive and more granular data on the global RISC-V market.

SAN JOSE, Calif. – January 8, 2024 – The SHD Group, a leading trade analyst and business development firm, today announced the release of a free version of the 2024 RISC-V Market Research Report, authored by respected industry expert Rich Wawrzyniak. The report offers an in-depth, unbiased analysis of the overall RISC-V market. This report offers a top-level, global market view, containing 80 pages, 30 tables,16 figures and an accompanying ecosystem guide. This condensed version is perfect for anyone seeking to understand RISC-V's current explosion and adoption. The free copy is available for download at The SHD Group.

Complementary Report Highlights:

RISC-V SoC unit shipments are forecast to surge to 16.2B units, with revenues reaching $92B by 2030. Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) of 44% for SoC unit shipments and 47% for SoC revenues. Shipment projections for SoCs utilizing 3rd party IP reaching 69B units with revenues hitting $416B by 2030. RISC-V IP revenues estimated at $156M in 2023, with a CAGR of 39% through 2030.

Available for purchase is the extensive full report spanning over 225 pages with 107 tables and 89 figures. The RISC-V Market Analysis Report provides detailed insights into the current and future projections of the RISC-V market up to 2030. It covers most aspects of the RISC-V market, including end applications, device types, design starts, IP and global projections by region. The report is intended to provide a valuable analysis for business strategists, investors and technology companies that require deep analysis and granular data. To purchase the full report, email info@theshdgroup.com.

Full Report Highlights:

IP market trends, including projected growth, licensing, royalty and maintenance revenues. Regional insights related to RISC-V adoption and growth in North America, Europe, Japan, China and the Asia Pacific. Profiling 53 end applications where RISC-V is used and segmenting these applications by function. The list of functions includes deeply embedded, Finite State Machines, MCUs, co-processors, and host CPUs.

Derek Meyer, founder and CEO of The SHD Group, said, "Our release of the free, abridged RISC-V Market Analysis Report, alongside the comprehensive full version, reflects our commitment to providing insightful, accessible industry data. The abridged version offers key insights into RISC-V's role in the semiconductor industry and its impact on various technology markets, making it an essential resource for stakeholders looking for a concise market overview."

About The SHD Group

The leadership team at The SHD Group has a decades-long track record of successful business development rooted in strategic market analysis. The company specializes in providing its clients with essential insights to navigate emerging markets' complexities and formulate strategies for capturing market share in new and established technology sectors. Our experience spans diverse industries, including AI, processors, sensors, systems, design services and silicon, with a significant presence in consumer, automotive, industrial and computing sectors. At The SHD Group, we are committed to being your reliable partner in achieving lasting success. Learn more at TheSHDGroup.com.





