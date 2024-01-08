Ceva Expands AI Ecosystem for its Class-Leading NPU IP with New Partnerships for Automotive and Edge AI

Visionary.ai neural network software ISP for enhanced camera applications and ENOT.ai neural network optimization tools and AI assistance now available for Ceva's NeuPro-M NPU

LAS VEGAS -- Jan. 8, 2024 -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced that it has expanded the AI ecosystem for its class-leading NeuPro-M NPU IP with the addition of two new partnerships targeting automotive and vision-based Edge AI applications.

Ran Snir, Vice President and General Manager of the Vision Business Unit at Ceva, remarked: "I would like to extend a warm welcome to Visionary.ai and ENOT.ai, who join the ecosystem of partners that support our Smart Edge customer base. These partners are bringing new levels of innovation to solve complex challenges using AI, and illustrate the value proposition of our NeuPro-M NPU to enable scalable AI workloads on-device with highest power efficiency."

Visionary.ai

Visionary.ai empowers cameras to capture video in extreme low-light and HDR scenarios, with results that surpass human vision. Traditionally, low light and nighttime video has been one of the greatest imaging challenges, often resulting in dark, grainy, and unclear video. This new technology changes the game, enabling cameras to deliver unparalleled low-light performance. The technology can be deployed on the NeuPro-M NPU to enhance multiple Edge AI vision applications for a range of markets, including mobile, PC, IoT, robotics, automotive, security, smart cities, and medical imaging.

Oren Debbi, CEO of Visionary.ai. stated: "At Visionary.ai, we have managed to surpass human vision in extreme low-light conditions by harnessing the incredible power of AI. Through partnerships with leading Edge AI NPU companies like Ceva, we can bring this technology to a global audience, improving safety and functionality of vision-based Smart Edge devices by making the unseen seen."

ENOT.ai

ENOT.ai specializes in neural network optimization, revolutionizing autonomous driving and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS). The collaboration combines Ceva's NeuPro-M NPU with ENOT.ai's revolutionary AI assistant technology, aimed at enhancing automotive safety, efficiency, and driver experience. Key features of this collaboration include an AI assistant that provides real-time lane departure warning, pedestrian detection, and voice instructions for vehicle operation, enhancing safety for new drivers and personalizing settings for an optimized driving experience. This partnership promises to set new standards in AI-driven automotive solutions, focusing on intuitive driver assistance, vehicle efficiency, and intelligent edge computing capabilities.

David Rapoport, CRO at ENOT.ai, commented: "Ceva's strong relationships within the automotive ecosystem and their AI NPU with industry-leading efficiency perfectly complement our AI automotive roadmap. This partnership exemplifies our mission to integrate AI seamlessly into everyday life, expanding role of the AI assistant in the automotive cockpit."

Ceva's NeuPro-M NPU IP addresses the processing needs of Classic and Generative AI with industry-leading performance and power efficiency for AI inferencing workloads. The NeuPro-M architecture is highly versatile and future proof thanks to an integrated VPU (Vector Processing Unit), supporting any future network layer, and offers high scalability with four NPUs – the NPM11, NPM12, NPM14, and NPM18 to suite any AI workload.

Demonstrations at CES 2024

At CES 2024 in Las Vegas Jan 9 – 12, 2024, Ceva together with Visionary.ai and ENOT.ai will showcase the AI-ISP and automotive AI assistant solutions at the Ceva private meeting suite at the Westgate Hotel. To experience these demonstrations, contact the Ceva events team and book an appointment.

About Visionary.ai:

Listed by CB Insights as one of the 100 Most Promising AI Startups of 2023, Visionary.ai empowers cameras to capture video in extreme low-light and HDR. Their software-based image processing leverages edge AI to improve image quality in real-time to offer market-leading video quality. For more information, visit https://www.visionary.ai/.

About ENOT.ai:

ENOT.ai specializes in neural network optimization, revolutionizing autonomous driving and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS). Their expertise in AI and LLM applications positions them at the forefront of automotive technology development. For more information, visit https://www.enot.ai/.

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 17 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva: Powering the Smart Edge™

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com.





