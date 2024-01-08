Comcores JESD204D IP core confirming to the Revision D of the JESD204 standard released in Dec'2023 now available
Copenhagen, Denmark, Jan 8, 2024 – At Comcores we want to keep enabling our customers with the latest IPs and to meet this requirement, for a major part of the last year we have been working on developing our JESD204D IP which was designed based on our understanding of the how the needs of the serialized interface between data converters and logic devices will evolve and a premption of what the JEDEC standards committee would consider as part of the upcoming D revision to the JESD204 Standard.
Now with the release of D revision to the JESD204 Standard in Dec’2023, we are pleased to share that our JESD024D IP is fully compliant with the revised standard, which is characterized with support for Data interface speeds of up to 116 Gbps with PAM4 encoding as well as three types of channels, Extra Short Reach, (XSR), Medium Reach, (MR), & Long Reach, (LR) and the RS-FEC link layer, is now available for commercial purchase.
JESD204D
For more information on JESD204D IP or to request a datasheet write to us at sales@comcores.com
About Comcores
Comcores is a Key supplier of digital IP Cores and solutions with a focus on Ethernet, Wireless Fronthaul for ORAN and C-RAN, and Chip to Chip Interfaces. Comcores’ mission is to provide best-in-class, state-ofthe- art, quality components and solutions to ASIC, FPGA, and System vendors and drastically reduce their product cost, risk, and time to market. Our long-term background in building communication protocols, ASIC development, wireless networks and digital radio systems has brought a solid foundation for understanding the complex requirements of modern communication tasks. This know-how is used to define and build state-of-the-art, high-quality products used in communication networks.
To know more about our products and solutions please visit us at www.comcores.com
