Creonic GmbH Joins the Science and Innovation Alliance Kaiserslautern

Kaiserslautern, Germany, January 08, 2024 – Creonic GmbH is pleased to announce its official membership as a supporting partner of the Science and Innovation Alliance Kaiserslautern (SIAK). This collaboration underlines Creonic's commitment to fostering innovation and scientific progress within the region.

SIAK is a consortium of leading companies, research institutions, and educational establishments in Kaiserslautern, focused on enhancing collaboration between industry and academia. As a supporting member, Creonic will actively participate in initiatives aimed at supporting technology transfer and innovation in the region.

"Becoming a member of the Science and Innovation Alliance Kaiserslautern strengthens our ties to the local science and technology community," declared Timo Lehnigk-Emden, CEO of Creonic GmbH. "We look forward to working together on projects that have the potential to shape the technology landscape in our region sustainably."

This partnership provides Creonic with the opportunity to share its expertise and resources with other SIAK members and collaboratively develop innovative solutions. By working closely with research institutions and companies in Kaiserslautern, Creonic aims to contribute to strengthening the regional innovation ecosystem.

Creonic GmbH is eager to collaborate with SIAK and believes that this partnership will contribute significantly to boosting the region's innovation capabilities and competitiveness.





