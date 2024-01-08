VeriSilicon unveils the new VC9800 IP for next generation data centers

Delivering exceptional throughput, AI-powered encoding, and superb image enhancement for data centers

Las Vegas, USA -- January 8, 2024 -- VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today unveiled its latest VC9800 series Video Processor Unit (VPU) IP with enhanced video processing performance to strengthen its presence in the data center applications. The newly launched series IP caters to the advanced requirements of next generation data centers including video transcoding servers, AI servers, virtual cloud desktops, and cloud games.

The VC9800 series of VPU IP boasts high performance, high throughput, and server-level multi-stream encoding and decoding capabilities. It can handle up to 256 streams and support all mainstream video formats, including the new advanced format VVC. Through Rapid Look Ahead encoding, the VC9800 series IP improves video quality significantly with low memory footprint and encoding latency. With capable of supporting 8K encoding and decoding, it offers enhanced video post-processing and multi-channel encoding at various resolutions, thus achieves an efficient transcoding solution.

The VC9800 series of VPU IP can seamlessly interface with Neural Network Processor (NPU) IP, enabling a complete AI-video pipeline. When combined with VeriSilicon’s Graphics Processor Unit (GPU) IP, the subsystem solution is able to deliver enhanced gaming experiences. In addition, the hardware virtualization, super resolution image enhancement, and AI-enabled encoding functions of this series IP also offer effective solutions for virtual cloud desktops.

“VeriSilicon’s advanced video transcoding technology continues leading in Data Center domain. We are working closely with global leading customers to develop comprehensive video processing subsystem solutions to meet the requirements of the latest Data Centers,” said Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division of VeriSilicon. “For AI computing, our video post-processing capabilities have been extended to smoothly interact with NPUs, ensuring OpenCV-level accuracy. We’ve also introduced super resolution technology to the video processing subsystem, elevating image quality and ultimately enhancing user experiences for cloud computing and smart display.”

To explore our rich IP portfolios, we invite you to visit VeriSilicon’s booth at the Venetian Expo (Booth No.: Bassano 2701 & Bassano 2702) during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, taking place from January 9 to January 12 in Las Vegas.

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. Under the unique "Silicon Platform as a Service" (SiPaaS) business model, depending on the comprehensive IP portfolio, VeriSilicon can create silicon products from definition to testing and packaging in a short time, and provides high-performance and cost-efficient semiconductor alternative products for fabless, IDM, system vendors (OEM/ODM), large internet companies and cloud service providers, etc. VeriSilicon's business covers consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things (IoT) and other applications.

VeriSilicon presents a variety of customized silicon solutions, including high-definition video, high-definition audio and voice, in-vehicle infotainment, video surveillance, IoT connectivity, smart wearable, high-end application processor, video transcoding acceleration and intelligent pixel processing, etc. In addition, VeriSilicon has six categories of in-house processor IPs, namely GPU IP, NPU IP, VPU IP, DSP IP, ISP IP and Display Processor IP, as well as more than 1,500 analog and mixed signal IPs and RF IPs.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 7 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 1,800 employees.





