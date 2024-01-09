VeriSilicon's 2nd generation automotive ISP series IP passed ISO 26262 ASIL B and ASIL D certifications

ISP8200-FS series IP meets the evolving demands of the rapidly expanding automotive market

Las Vegas, USA, January 9, 2024--VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced its Image Signal Processor (ISP) IP ISP8200-FS and ISP8200L-FS, designed for high-performance automotive applications, have been certified compliant with the ISO 26262 automotive functional safety standard, achieving ASIL B certification for random failures and ASIL D certification for systematic failures, respectively. The certifications were granted by ResilTech, a leading safety consultancy company. Building upon the 1st generation of ISO 26262 certified ISP IP, the ISP8200-FS series is updated with advanced ISP technologies and several crucial enhancements for automotive applications after multiple automotive customers’ engagements on the 1st generation version.

ISP8200-FS series automotive ISP IP delivers high pixel throughputs from 1.6Giga to 2Giga pixel per second under different process technologies, supports up to 8 real-time or 16 camera streams from DDR with low latency technology based on multi-camera scheduling mechanism, and supplements the raw pixel processing pipelines for efficient AI processing. In addition, ISP8200-FS has a built-in FLEXA AI interface to capture automotive related ROI objects from AI processor for pedestrians, vehicles, traffic lights and signs detecting and processing.

Since its launch, multiple global major automotive SoC vendors have adopted ISP8200-FS series IP in their products for in-cabin ADAS, the next generation autonomous driving, and unified autonomous driving applications.

“ISP plays a pivotal role in the realm of autonomous driving. To meet the rapidly evolving demands of this industry, VeriSilicon is dedicated to providing our automotive customers with cutting-edge capabilities through our functional safety certified IPs,” said Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division of VeriSilicon. “With adoption by multiple customers worldwide, our certified ISP8200-FS and ISP8200L-FS are specifically designed to cater to both primary application processor and the sensor fusion SoC requirements, including image, radar, and LiDAR capabilities. Minimizing latency from sensing to action is crucial in automotive applications. VeriSilicon offers a comprehensive solution with its Glass-to-Glass intelligent pixel processing functional safety IPs.”

To explore our rich IP portfolios, we invite you to visit VeriSilicon’s booth at the Venetian Expo (Booth No.: Bassano 2701 & Bassano 2702) during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, taking place from January 9 to January 12 in Las Vegas.

