Packetcraft and Synopsys Collaborate to Deliver Turnkey Bluetooth Qualified 5.4 PAwR and LE Audio Solutions

Integration Streamlines RF-to-Application Offering with Complete Silicon and Software IP for Semiconductor Companies

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA -- January 10, 2024 -- At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, Packetcraft, a global leader with production-ready embedded Bluetooth® LE (BLE) stacks and software, announced a worldwide collaboration with Synopsys to offer Bluetooth 5.4 PAwR, LE Audio and other emerging Bluetooth enhancements to semiconductor companies. Packetcraft unites their commercially shipping Bluetooth Qualified 5.4 Host software with Synopsys’ world-class Bluetooth LE radio and link layer controller IP to enable a broader market with a full turnkey offering from RF-to-application.

"Semiconductor companies and OEMs are increasingly embedding Bluetooth connectivity into their consumer and automotive products to take advantage of new features enabled by the latest Bluetooth standards,” said John Koeter, senior vice president of product management and strategy for IP at Synopsys. "The combination of Packetcraft’s Bluetooth Qualified Host stack integrated with Synopsys’ silicon-proven Bluetooth LE controller and PHY IP enables our mutual customers to integrate advanced Bluetooth silicon and software solutions that accelerate time-to-market and reduce design risk."

Today, chipsets delivering Bluetooth LE capabilities range from those more traditionally offered as stand-alone Bluetooth wireless solutions or combined with other wireless technologies, to integrated sensors that add wireless capabilities to support advances in IoT and automotive applications. Bluetooth’s third wave of innovation includes wireless audio’s evolution to LE Audio with new Auracast™ broadcast audio functionality as well as Bluetooth 5.4 Periodic Advertising with Response (PAwR) enabling use cases such as Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), EV Battery Management Systems (BMS), and battery-operated wireless sensor networks used for monitoring environmental conditions in a large variety of applications and market segments.

"We are pleased to be collaborating with Synopsys to ensure our mature Bluetooth Qualified LE Host solution, which offers access to full source code enabling differentiation and customization, is both highly optimized and integrated with Synopsys’ advanced Bluetooth LE IP,” said John Yi, CEO at Packetcraft. “The market for connected devices and sensors is growing at a rapid pace and customer engagements reinforce the need to accelerate access to advanced Bluetooth LE features which support LE Audio, Auracast™ broadcast audio, 5.4 PAwR, and other emerging technologies."

Schedule your CES 2024 meeting with Packetcraft at www.packetcraft.com/CES-2024 or by contacting them at info@packetcraft.com. To schedule a meeting with Synopsys to discuss Synopsys Bluetooth offerings, contact bluetooth@synopsys.com.

About Packetcraft, Inc.

Packetcraft offers production-ready “baseband to application” embedded Bluetooth LE stacks and software and have enabled more than several hundred million devices. With protocol experts offering well-tested and efficiently designed software that achieves first-to-market qualifications, Packetcraft's semiconductor and product company licensees have a market advantage with both accelerated time-to-market and leading-edge capabilities supporting product innovation and distinction. Packetcraft’s leadership in Bluetooth LE began in 2009 with the founding of Wicentric, continued through Arm’s ownership in 2015, and is maintained today as new technological innovations such as LE Audio and Auracast™ broadcast audio, 5.4 PAwR / ESL, and other emerging technologies including Bluetooth Channel Sounding and UWB come to market. To download software and test tool product briefs and for more information, visit www.packetcraft.com





