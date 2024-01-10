Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 5.3% Year-to-Year in November

November marks first month of year-to-year market growth in over a year; worldwide chip sales increase 2.9% month-to-month

WASHINGTON—January 10, 2024—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales totaled $48.0 billion during the month of November 2023, an increase of 5.3% compared to the November 2022 total of $45.6 billion and 2.9% more than the October 2023 total of $46.6 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales increased on a year-to-year basis in November for the first time since August 2022, an indication that the global chip market is continuing to gain strength as we enter the new year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Looking ahead, the global semiconductor market is projected to experience double-digit growth in 2024.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales were up in China (7.6%), Asia Pacific/All other (7.1%), Europe (5.6%), and the Americas (3.5%), but down in Europe (-2.8%). Month-to-month sales increased in China (4.4%), the Americas (3.9%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (3.5%), but decreased in Japan (-0.7%) and Europe (-2.0%).

