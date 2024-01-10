Atmosic Introduces the Multiprotocol ATM34/e Series Adding 802.15.4 Support for Thread and Matter to its Bluetooth LE Portfolio

Atmosic’s new SoC series will deliver longer battery life and battery-free support so companies can design sustainable smart home end devices

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- January 10, 2024 -- Atmosic Technologies, an innovator of ultra-low-power wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), today unveiled the ATM34/e high-performance system-on-chip (SoC) series with multiprotocol support. Building on the legacy of Atmosic’s innovative ATM3 and ATM33/e SoCs which support Bluetooth LE, the ATM34/e series adds support for IEEE 802.15.4 based protocols including Thread and Matter, as well as enhanced Bluetooth LE support for the latest 5.4 standard revision.

Atmosic’s ATM34/e series is designed for ultra-low power end IoT devices such as sensors and switches and typically uses 50% less active energy than competitor solutions. The SoCs incorporate Atmosic’s best-in-class radio, consuming less than 1mA in receive mode, and an energy-efficient transmitter with a programmable output power range of -20dBm to +10dBm. These power-saving innovations significantly extend battery life in connected devices and can even enable some devices to operate battery-free.

“Interoperability in the smart home is critical, creating a growing demand for connected devices that support standards-based wireless protocols. Thread and Matter enable smart home and mobile platforms to seamlessly communicate with each other regardless of the device manufacturer,” said David Su, CEO of Atmosic. “Atmosic’s multiprotocol ATM34/e is designed to maximize a device’s performance while minimizing energy consumption. This allows product manufacturers to bring sustainable products to market at a lower cost and meet the industry’s latest connectivity requirements.”

With a new scalable memory architecture, the ATM34/e series allows developers to use a memory footprint that meets the needs of their protocol, application, and cost targets. The ATM34/e series integrates a 64MHz Arm® Cortex® M33F processor to optimize power and performance, while also supporting Arm’s TrustZone® technology for robust security.

Continuing Atmosic’s industry-leading integrated energy harvesting technology, the new ATM34/e series enables devices to efficiently capture, use, and store energy from RF, heat, light, and motion sources. The ATM34/e series has a wide harvesting input range and supports a wide range of storage devices which enables smart sensors and other low power automation applications to operate unattended for years.

The ATM34/e series is currently available in two packages: a 5×5 40-pin QFN and a 7×7 56-pin QFN. Both packages are pin-to-pin compatible with Atmosic’s ATM33/e series Bluetooth SoCs for customers looking to add 802.15.4 support without redesigning their product. Product samples for the ATM34/e will be available starting in Q1 2024.

To learn more about Atmosic’s portfolio, please visit: https://atmosic.com/products.

