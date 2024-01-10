CEO interview: MIPS' Sameer Wasson on a RISC-V reboot
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (January 5, 2024)
MIPS Inc. is emerging as a significant RISC-V processor core licensor under its recently-appointed CEO Sameer Wasson. eeNews Europe interviewed Wasson to find out how he expects to navigate the choppy waters of a processor market in flux.
| 64-bit RISC-V Application Processor Core
RISC-V high performance CPU
Ultra-Low-Power Deeply Embedded RISC-V Processor
MIPS was founded in 1984 and was one of pioneers of the first RISC revolution in processor architecture. This carried the company through to the 1990s where it found itself opposite a UK startup called Arm. Arm’s focus on power efficiency enabled it to capture the smartphone market and large swathes of the general embedded markets. MIPS was more performance-oriented. It started out providing workstation processors and performed well in networking and communications. But eventually it went through a series of corporate acquisitions and sales before ending up being majority-owned by Tallwood Ventures with a remit to continue its processor core licensing business based on the RISC-V open-source architecture.
