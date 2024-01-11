Digital Core Design Presents D68000-CPU32+ for well-known 68k family

Bytom -- January 11, 2024 -- The engineering team at Digital Core Design in Poland have introduced the newest version of the classic MC68020 based 16/32-bit microprocessor. The D68000-CPU32+ is the industry’s low cost 32-bit MCU, offering a low-cost entry point combined with effective performance.

The CPU32+, an enhanced version of the classic 68020, is designed to seamlessly replace outdated CPU32+ components that are no longer available in the market. The D68000-CPU32+ serves as an ideal solution for systems with existing CPU32+ architecture.

Key Features of the D68000-CPU32+ include:

Versatile Data Bus Transfers: The CPU32+ supports 8-, 16-, and 32-bit data transfers on the bus to any address, including Byte misaligned addressing, providing unparalleled flexibility in data handling.

Dynamic Bus Sizing: The IP core incorporates dynamic bus sizing for byte and word, allowing for efficient and adaptive data processing tailored to specific application requirements.

32-Bit Data and Program Bus: With a 32-bit data and program bus, the CPU32+ ensures enhanced performance and seamless integration with modern systems, while maintaining compatibility with legacy components.

Extended Memory Support: The D68000-CPU32+ is engineered to support up to 4 GB of both data and program memory, meeting the demands of contemporary applications with expansive memory requirements.

"The D68000-CPU32+ represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to providing robust solutions for legacy systems," said Tomasz Krzyżak, CTO at Digital Core Design. "This IP core not only ensures the continued operation of systems reliant on CPU32+ architecture but also introduces advanced features to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Digital Core Design remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that bridge the gap between legacy technologies and the demands of modern computing. The D68000-CPU32+ is poised to become an indispensable component for engineers and developers seeking a reliable and efficient replacement for obsolete CPU32+ based parts.

For more information on the D68000-CPU32+ and other innovative products from Digital Core Design, please visit https://www.dcd.pl/product/d68000-cpu32-plus/.

About Digital Core Design:

DCD, founded in 1999, stands as a pioneering force in the realm of IP Core Innovations. With a steadfast commitment to excellence since its inception, the company has navigated 25 years of dynamic technological landscapes. Over this remarkable journey, DCD has honed expertise in over 100 different architectures, leaving an indelible mark on the electronics industry. Their innovations have seamlessly integrated into the fabric of more than 1 billion electronic devices worldwide.

Notable accomplishments include the development of the World's Fastest 8051 CPU, the World's Tiniest 8051 IP Core, a Royalty-Free and Fully Scalable 32-bit CPU, a 100% safe cryptographic system, and cutting-edge 32-bit plus 64-bit RISC-V CPUs. These technological milestones underscore DCD's commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the industry.

As the company approaches its 25th anniversary in 2024, DCD not only celebrates its rich history but also looks forward to the future with a dedication to continuous innovation. Learn more about our work at dcd.pl.





