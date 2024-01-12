Crypto Quantique joint venture with iMQ Technology to enable Quantum Secure Chip-to-cloud Connection

Crypto Quantique’s QuarkLink embedded and cloud software platform provides secure connectivity to ensure companies are compliant with incoming EU legislation

London, UK – January 12, 2024 -- Crypto Quantique, a leading quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions provider, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with iMQ Technology, a leading MCU and Security chip innovator, as part of its strategic expansion in the Taiwan market.

This newly-formed commercial alliance is set to leverage the advanced capabilities of Crypto Quantique's QuarkLink platform, facilitating secure connectivity for businesses seeking to integrate IoT products and utilizes iMQ’s cutting-edge security chip SQ7131 with cloud services. This collaboration presents a streamlined approach for customers to seamlessly incorporate innovative features into their products and conduct secure over-the-air updates throughout the entire life cycle of their devices. Notably, this is achieved without the need for substantial investment in engineering resources or acquiring in-depth knowledge of chip-to-cloud security. iMQ’s security chip technology allows customers to dramatically upgrade their products' security with the integration of a pre-provisioned SQ7131 security chip. The implementation instantly enables capabilities of identity authentication, secure communication and encrypted over the air software updates which are aligned with forthcomin

g regulations.

Proactively anticipating the quantum computing era, Crypto Quantique is enhancing the resilience of QuarkLink through the integration of post-quantum cryptography. These quantum-resistant techniques are designed to ensure the sustained efficacy of security measures, even in the face of potential quantum-powered attacks.

In a landscape where over 20 countries worldwide are introducing stringent IoT security regulations, including the forthcoming EU Cyber Resilience Act, which mandates a baseline security level for compliance or risk financial penalties, Crypto Quantique's chip-to-cloud IoT security emerges as a crucial solution. This not only ensures compliance with evolving regulations but also mitigates risks across global supply chains.

The collaboration between Crypto Quantique and iMQ Technology marks a significant stride toward providing robust, future-proof solutions in the rapidly evolving landscape of quantum-safe cybersecurity and IoT connectivity.

About Crypto Quantique

Crypto Quantique is the first software and IP (Intellectual Property) company to create true end-to-end IoT security products that can be seamlessly integrated throughout the entire supply chain, from the design of the chip, to enabling a secure connection for devices to the cloud. It has partnerships with large semiconductor companies including STMicroelectronics, Microchip, and Renesas and with large OEMs like Wurth Elektronik. Crypto Quantique is headquartered in London, UK, and has offices in the US, Europe and Taiwan. To date it has raised £15 million in funding including grants from the European Innovation Council.

About iMQ Technology

Founded in 2010, iMQ Technology creates embedded 8/16-bit microcontrollers and security chips to enable trust solutions for a safer and smarter AIoT world. Leveraging patented and NIST certified cryptographic technologies, iMQ is driving innovations in the application areas like Smart home, Security, Industrial automation and Internet of Things. iMQ is headquartered in Hsinchu, TW and has been shipping more than 100 million devices to the market. Microelectronics from iMQ lays the groundwork for a secure future. Further information is available at www.imqtech.com.





