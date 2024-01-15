Unveiling a Cutting-Edge 12-bit 5Msps SAR ADC IP Core - Industry-Leading Features, Silicon Proven, and Available for Licensing Now
January 15, 2024 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider and technology expert, is proud to present the release of its partner’s groundbreaking 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core. This state-of-the-art IP Core showcases a range of features that position it at the forefront of analog-to-digital conversion technology.
Key Features of the 12bit 5Msps SAR ADC IP Core include:
- High Resolution: Boasting an impressive 12-bit resolution, the IP Core delivers precision and accuracy, catering to the demanding requirements of modern applications.
- Versatile Sampling Rate: With a sampling rate range of 1 ksps to 5 Msps, the IP Core offers flexibility to meet the diverse needs of various industries.
- Superior Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR): Achieving a remarkable SNR of 66dB at 5Msps and 10KHz input signal, the IP Core ensures optimal performance in capturing and processing signals with clarity and fidelity.
- Flexible Input Configuration: Supporting both multi-single-ended and differential input configurations, the IP Core accommodates 10 single-ended or 5 differential channels, providing adaptability for a wide range of applications.
- Wide Power Supply Range: The IP Core operates seamlessly with an analog power supply ranging from 1.62V to 3.3V and a digital power supply between 0.72V and 0.88V, making it compatible with a variety of power systems.
- Temperature Resilience: Designed to withstand extreme temperatures, the IP Core operates reliably in a temperature range of 40°C to 125°C, ensuring robust performance in challenging environments.
- Advanced Process Technology: Utilizing 22ULL and ULP Process, the IP Core leverages cutting-edge semiconductor technology for enhanced efficiency and performance.
12bit 5Msps SAR ADC IP Core represents a significant advancement in analog-to-digital conversion technology, catering to the evolving needs of industries such as communication, automotive, and industrial automation.
Availability:
These Semiconductor Analog IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M:
T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
