Digital Blocks AMBA Multi-Channel DMA Controller IP Core Family Extends Leadership with releases for core DMA Engines in RISC-V® & ARM® Systems and Peripherals to Memory Applications
GLEN ROCK, New Jersey, January 14, 2024 – Digital Blocks, a leading developer of silicon-proven semiconductor Intellectually Property (IP) soft cores for system-on-chip (SoC) ASIC, ASSP, & FPGA developers, offers DMA Controller Verilog IP Core offerings targeting the following system requirements:
- RISC-V® & ARM® Systems requiring a core scatter-gather DMA Engine for AXI4 Memory to/from Memory data transfers
- Systems with streaming data requiring transfer to/from AXI4 Memory and Network Interfaces with AXI4-Stream Interface.
Digital Blocks DMA Controller IP Core family members contain feature-rich, system integration-level features. Current DMA Controllers are as follows:
|
DMA Controller Engines
|
AXI4 Multi-Channel DMA Controller, 1-16 Channels, Scatter-Gather, high performance, many user feature-rich, system integration-level options
|
AHB5 Multi-Channel DMA Controller – targets latest AHB Interconnect
|
AXI4-Stream to AXI4 Memory driven by DMA Controller
|
AXI4 Memory to AXI4-Stream driven by DMA Controller
|
UDP/IP Hardware Stack with DMA Controller
|
DMA Controller with Interfaces to PCIe
Price and Availability
The Digital Blocks DMA Controller IP Core family is available in synthesizable Verilog, along with a comprehensive simulation test suite, datasheet, and user manual. For further information, product evaluation, or pricing, please go to Digital Blocks at https://www.digitalblocks.com/dma.html
About Digital Blocks
Digital Blocks is a leading developer of silicon-proven semiconductor Intellectually Property (IP) soft cores for system-on-chip (SoC) ASIC, ASSP, & FPGA developers requiring best-in-class IP for AMBA Peripherals (DMA/I3C/I2C/SPI/eSPI Controllers), TFT LCD/OLED Display Controllers & Processors, 2D Graphics Hardware Accelerator Engines, Video Signal & Image Processing, and Low-Latency UDP/RTP Hardware Protocol Stacks.
Digital Blocks designs silicon-proven IP cores for technology systems companies, reducing customer’s development costs and significantly improving their time-to-volume goals. Digital Blocks is located at 587 Rock Rd, Glen Rock, NJ 07452 (USA). Phone: +1-201-251-1281; Fax: +1- 702-552-1905; Media Contact: info@digitalblocks.com; Sales Inquiries: info@digitalblock.com; On the Web at www.digitalblocks.com
|
