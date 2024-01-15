EdgeCortix Expands Leadership Team with Semiconductor Industry Veteran Tim Vehling as Executive Vice President of Global Sales

Semiconductor industry veteran joins EdgeCortix to expand worldwide sales of AI processor and software products

TOKYO, January 15th, 2024 – EdgeCortix® Inc. a Japan-based edge artificial intelligence (AI) fabless semiconductor company today announced the appointment of Tim Vehling as Executive Vice President of Global Sales.

“It delights me to welcome Tim, a business leader with decades of experience in sales and business development within the semiconductor industry, to the EdgeCortix team. Tim’s rare expertise at the intersection of semiconductors and artificial intelligence, especially with a focus on the edge computing market makes him a perfect match to execute on our mission”, said Sakyasingha Dasgupta, CEO and Founder of EdgeCortix. “Moreover, his extensive experience in effectively collaborating across international borders will be crucial to our company’s development and widening of our business reach across the Asia-Pacific, North American and European markets.”

Tim brings over thirty years of experience at both publicly traded semiconductor companies and start-ups. Prior to joining EdgeCortix, Tim was SVP of Product and Business Development at AI semiconductor start-up, Mythic, where he led the company’s go-to-market efforts. Previously, he held executive level positions at Synaptics, Silicon Image, Micronas, LSI and start-ups HYPHY and Redpine Signals. His broad experience in driving Tier-1 revenue growth, executing successful product go-to-market strategies and attaining market-share growth will be essential for EdgeCortix in meeting its current and future growth milestones.

“This is an amazing and important time to be joining the EdgeCortix team, as the company has successfully deployed its MERA software stack and first-generation SAKURA-I processor to an expanding pipeline of customers.”, said Tim Vehling “With the next-generation SAKURA processor just around the corner, I’m excited to be able to bring my experience and know-how to support the company’s growth plans in 2024 and beyond.”

About EdgeCortix

Pioneering the future of the connected intelligent edge, EdgeCortix was founded in 2019 with R&D headquarters in Tokyo, Japan as a fabless semiconductor company focused on energy-efficient AI processing. Taking a software-first approach, EdgeCortix patented its “hardware and software co-exploration,” system, using it to design an artificial intelligence specific runtime reconfigurable processor from the ground up. Shipping its software and hardware products to customers globally, the company is geared towards positively disrupting the rapidly growing edge AI hardware space across defense, aerospace, smart cities, industry 4.0, autonomous vehicles and robotics. www.edgecortix.com





