MIPS Aims to Give Back Control, for AI-Centric Compute

By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (January 12, 2024)

MIPS this week used CES 2024 to announce its new strategic focus and at the same time rebrand, under a mission to “give back control” to designers looking to differentiate their compute architectures in a new AI-centric world, using the inherent benefits of the RISC-V architecture to enable that.

In an interview with EE Times, MIPS CEO Sameer Wasson said, in the context of the slowing down of Moore’s Law and the inflexibility of closed architectures that hold back innovation, “The next 5-10 years is about re-innovating architectures so that we are able to solve these problems in an AI-centric world. The solutions we have today are in a very compute or classic processing-centric world. They were built for web applications which don’t have AI. Now everyone is doing AI, where AI is the processing.”

Wasson spoke with EE Times just before heading out to Las Vegas for CES, where he intended to outline to customers and the market the company’s focus, which is around the “freedom to innovate compute.

