Synopsys to Acquire Ansys, Creating a Leader in Silicon to Systems Design Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2024 -- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) and Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Synopsys will acquire Ansys. Under the terms of the agreement, Ansys shareholders will receive $197.00 in cash and 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock for each Ansys share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $35 billion based on the closing price of Synopsys common stock on December 21, 20233. Bringing together Synopsys' pioneering semiconductor electronic design automation (EDA) with Ansys' broad simulation and analysis portfolio will create a leader in silicon to systems design solutions.

"The megatrends of AI, silicon proliferation and software-defined systems are requiring more compute performance and efficiency in the face of growing, systemic complexity. Bringing together Synopsys' industry-leading EDA solutions with Ansys' world-class simulation and analysis capabilities will enable us to deliver a holistic, powerful and seamlessly integrated silicon to systems approach to innovation to help maximize the capabilities of technology R&D teams across a broad range of industries," said Sassine Ghazi, President and CEO of Synopsys. "This is the logical next step for our successful, seven-year partnership with Ansys and I look forward to working closely with Ajei and the talented Ansys team to realize the benefits of this combination for our customers, shareholders and employees."

"Since inception 37 years ago, Synopsys has been an innovation pioneer, central to world-changing semiconductor advances in computation, networking, and mobility, and now enabling the new era of 'pervasive intelligence'," said Aart de Geus, Executive Chair and Founder of Synopsys. "Joining forces with Ansys, a company we know well from our long-standing partnership, is the latest example of how Synopsys remains at the forefront. Our Board and management team carefully evaluated our top strategic options to lead and win in this fast-growing new wave of electronics and system design. The technology-broadening team-up with Ansys is an ideal, value-enhancing step for our company, our shareholders, and the innovative customers we serve."

"For more than 50 years, Ansys has enabled customers to design, develop and deliver cutting-edge products that are limited only by imagination. By joining forces with Synopsys, we will amplify our joint efforts to drive new levels of customer innovation," said Ajei Gopal, President and CEO of Ansys. "This transformative combination brings together each company's highly complementary capabilities to meet the evolving needs of today's engineers and give them unprecedented insight into the performance of their products. Ansys has a strong foundation, as demonstrated by preliminary annual contract value ("ACV") results for Q4 that are expected to exceed the high end of our guidance, and I am confident that building on our partnership with Synopsys will position us well to deliver even greater value for our customers, partners and shareholders. The combined company will accelerate the development of our joint portfolio and deliver an increased level of innovation, which will benefit Ansys' traditional customers. I am proud of all that our employees do every day to make Ansys and our customers successful and look forward to the combined company achieving even greater heights in this next chapter."

Compelling Rationale and Significant Value Creation

Combining Leading Capabilities to Meet Customer Demand: The complexity of today's intelligent systems demands the integration of semiconductor design and simulation and analysis to ensure interconnected systems function properly in real-world settings. Combining Synopsys' EDA technology with Ansys' established simulation and analysis capabilities can provide customers a comprehensive, powerful and system-focused approach to innovation. All Ansys customers, including those outside of the semiconductor industry, can benefit from access to a comprehensive portfolio of products and technologies that will drive innovation.

Transaction Terms

The implied per share consideration of $390.19, based on the closing price of Synopsys common stock of $559.96 as of December 21, 2023, represents a premium of approximately 29% over Ansys' closing stock price on December 21, 20235 and a premium of approximately 35% to Ansys' 60-day volume-weighted average price for the period ending on the same date. Under the terms of the agreement, Ansys shareholders are expected to own approximately 16.5% of the combined company on a pro forma basis.

Synopsys intends to fund the $19 billion6 of cash consideration through a combination of its cash on hand and debt financing. Synopsys has obtained $16 billion of fully committed debt financing.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025, subject to approval by Ansys shareholders, the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Advisors

Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Synopsys and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is serving as legal advisor. Qatalyst Partners LP is serving as financial advisor to Ansys and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP are serving as legal advisors.

Conference Call

The two companies will host a joint conference call on January 16, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the announcement. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 800-245-3047 (domestic) or 203-518-9765 (international) and entering SYNOPSYS as the conference ID. A live webcast can also be accessed at https://join.eventcastplus.com/eventcastplus/Synopsys-Inc-Special-Event-Conference-Call. A replay of the call will be available.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

1 Compound annual growth rate from FY 2023 to 2028.

2 Expected to be accretive in second full year post-close including cost synergies only, substantially accretive thereafter including cost and revenue synergies.

3 The last trading day prior to media speculation regarding a potential transaction.

4 Compound annual growth rate from FY 2023 to 2028.

5 The last trading day prior to media speculation regarding a potential transaction.

6 Includes the refinancing of Ansys' existing debt and transaction expenses.





