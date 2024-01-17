NVM Express Announces the Release of the Computational Storage Feature

Computational Storage Will Standardize Vital Storage Management Features Across the Cloud, Enterprise and IoT Industries

BEAVERTON, OR. — January 16, 2024 — NVM Express, Inc. today announced the release of the NVM Express® (NVMe®) Computational Storage Feature, which provides a standardized, vendor-neutral framework for connecting applications to NVMe Computational Storage devices across both compute and storage services. Computational Storage includes two new command sets: Computational Programs and Subsystem Local Memory Command Sets.

“NVM Express Computational Storage is part of our efforts to help enterprises and hyperscale data centers meet the ever-evolving demands of the storage industry,” said Bill Martin, NVMe Computational Storage Task Group Co-Chair and Board Member. “Computational Storage is a standardized approach that enables an open, interoperable ecosystem. By offloading compute to the device, we anticipate that these industries will experience reduced total cost of ownership and overall performance boosts.”

Computational Storage reduces data movement by providing computation on a storage device. Performing computation on the device leads to faster response times for latency-critical applications including databases, AI suggestion models and content delivery networks.

Key NVM Express Computational Storage Features:

The Computational Programs Command Set provides a host-driven, modular approach to computational programs.

The Subsystem Local Memory Command Set provides the ability to access memory in an NVM subsystem via computational programs and via an NVMe transport, accessible through NVMe I/O commands.

The NVM Express Computational Programs Command Set and the Subsystem Local Memory Command Set specifications are available for download on the NVM Express website.

