Innatera unveils its groundbreaking ultra-low power neuromorphic microcontroller
DELFT, Netherlands, January 11, 2024 -- Innatera, the pioneer in ultra-low power intelligence, is proud to announce the unveiling of its neuromorphic microcontroller - the Spiking Neural Processor T1 - at CES 2024. The release marks a significant leap forward in energy-efficient AI for sensor-edge applications.
At CES 2024, Innatera will showcase the Spiking Neural Processor T1 through live demonstrations of radar and audio applications from Innatera's partners.
Mimicking the human brain
The Spiking Neural Processor is a versatile neuromorphic processing technology that mimics the brain's mechanisms for processing sensory data. It uses a breakthrough analog-mixed signal computing architecture purpose built to implement spiking neural networks (SNN), a unique breed of event-driven neural networks that are inherently well suited for pattern recognition and signal processing in noisy, time-series data.
Game-changing chip
The T1 system-on-chip is set to revolutionize the processing of sensor data at the edge, opening new possibilities for applications in wearables, smart home and IoT devices. With its ultra-efficient, event-driven processing capabilities, the T1 enables unprecedented power-performance gains for always-on sensing use-cases. With Innatera's breakthrough analog-mixed signal neuromorphic computing technology at its heart, T1 also blends a nimble RISC-V processor and support for accelerating traditional CNN models.
Software development kit
The Spiking Neural Processor is complemented by a powerful software development kit - Talamo. Integrated with the industry-standard PyTorch framework, Talamo provides a streamlined platform for the development and deployment of spiking neural network applications. The SDK is an invaluable tool for developers looking to adopt neuromorphic processing for their applications.
Neuromorphic comes of age
"Neuromorphic computing is here, and will redefine intelligence at the sensor-edge. We're excited to unveil the Spiking Neural Processor and announce the availability of the T1 to customers for pre-production trials.", said Sumeet Kumar, CEO at Innatera. T1 evaluation kits are available as part of Innatera's early access program, ahead of mass production later this year.
