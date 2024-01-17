Innatera shows RISC-V neuromorphic edge AI microcontroller

By Nick Flaherty (eeNews Europe)

January 15, 2024

Dutch chip startup Innatera has shown its neuromorphic microcontroller for edge AI sensor applications based on the RISC-V open instruction set architecture.

The Spiking Neural Processor T1 is aimed at low power edge AI sensor applications running both neuromorphic and traditional deep neural network AI models.

nnatera says the chip can deliver energy savings of up to 500x with 100x shorter latency across a range of applications compared to a traditional CPU, DSP or conventional AI accelerator. It has shown demonstrations of radar and audio applications.

