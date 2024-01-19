TSMC Reports Fourth Quarter EPS of NT$9.21

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C., Jan. 18, 2024 -- TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced consolidated revenue of NT$625.53 billion, net income of NT$238.71 billion, and diluted earnings per share of NT$9.21 (US$1.44 per ADR unit) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Year-over-year, fourth quarter revenue was essentially flat while net income and diluted EPS both decreased 19.3%. Compared to third quarter 2023, fourth quarter results represented a 14.4% increase in revenue and a 13.1% increase in net income. All figures were prepared in accordance with TIFRS on a consolidated basis.

In US dollars, fourth quarter revenue was $19.62 billion, which decreased 1.5% year-over-year but increased 13.6% from the previous quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter was 53.0%, operating margin was 41.6%, and net profit margin was 38.2%.

In the fourth quarter, shipments of 3-nanometer accounted for 15% of total wafer revenue; 5-nanometer accounted for 35%; 7-nanometer accounted for 17%. Advanced technologies, defined as 7-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 67% of total wafer revenue.

“Our fourth quarter business was supported by the continued strong ramp of our industry-leading 3-nanometer technology,” said Wendell Huang, VP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC. “Moving into first quarter 2024, we expect our business to be impacted by smartphone seasonality, partially offset by continued HPC-related demand.”

Based on the Company’s current business outlook, management expects the overall performance for first quarter 2024 to be as follows:

Revenue is expected to be between US$18.0 billion and US$18.8 billion;

And, based on the exchange rate assumption of 1 US dollar to 31.1 NT dollars,

Gross profit margin is expected to be between 52% and 54%;

Operating profit margin is expected to be between 40% and 42%.

The management further expects the 2024 capital budget to be between US$28 billion and US$32 billion.

TSMC's 2023 fourth Quarter Consolidated results:

(Unit: NT$ million, except for EPS)

4Q23

Amount a 4Q22

Amount YoY Inc. (Dec.) % 3Q23 Amount QoQ Inc. (Dec.) % Net Sales 625,529 625,532 (0.0) 546,733 14.4 Gross profit 331,768 389,185 (14.8) 296,643 11.8 Income from operations 260,205 325,041 (19.9) 228,065 14.1 Income before tax 278,281 334,670 (16.8) 241,940 15.0 Net income 238,712 295,904 (19.3) 211,000 13.1 EPS (NTS) 9.21b 11.41b (19.3) 8.14b 13.1

a: 2Q2023 figures have not bee approved by Board of Directors

b: Based on 25,929 million weighted average outstanding shares





