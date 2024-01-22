T2M Unveils ASIL B-Certified CAN and LIN IP Cores, Securing 11 Licenses in 2023
22nd January 2024. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the successful ASIL B certification for its innovative CAN and LIN IP cores. With unwavering commitment to safety and reliability, we have now secured licenses from a remarkable 11 customers worldwide in 2023.
The enhanced protocol overcomes the conventional limitations of CAN, enabling faster data transmission at speeds surpassing 1 Mbit/s. The payload, or data field, has been extended to a maximum of 64 bytes, eliminating the previous 8-byte constraint. The core features a straightforward CPU interface with a configurable data width of 8, 16, or 32 bits, supporting both small and big-endian addressing schemes. Leveraging hardware message filtering and a substantial 128-byte receive FIFO, it facilitates seamless back-to-back message reception, minimizing the CPU workload. This CAN IP core is delivered as HDL source code, facilitating its utilization in FPGA and ASIC technologies. Designed in conformity with ISO 11898-1:2015, this CAN IP core operates at frequencies ranging up to 25 MHz.
The LIN core acts as a mediator between a microprocessor/microcontroller and the LIN bus, adaptable as a master or slave LIN node based on the microprocessor/microcontroller's determined work mode. Supporting transmission speeds from 1 to 20 kb/s, it handles LIN messages conforming to LIN 1.3, LIN 2.1, and the latest 2.2 specifications. Reporting information includes transfer operation details and various LIN error conditions. Equipped with a programmable timer for detecting timeouts and synchronization errors, the core is described at the RTL level for use in FPGA and ASIC technologies. Operating at frequencies of 0 to 10 MHz, this IP core provides versatile functionality in a concise and efficient design.
T2M’s CAN and LIN solutions, achieving ASIL B certification, meet the stringent safety requirements crucial for modern automotive applications. Having licensed the CAN and LIN IP cores for automotive communication solutions from 11 customers across the globe, we highlight international recognition and demand for our company's expertise. By consistently delivering state-of-the-art CAN and LIN technologies, we continue to drive innovation in the automotive industry, empowering vehicles with advanced communication capabilities.
In addition to CAN and LIN IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes many USB, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI (CSI, DSI UniPro, UFS, RFFE, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 1G Ethernet, V-by-One, programmable SerDes, OnFi and many more available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.
Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.3 / IEEE 15.4 PHY/RF IP in TSMC22nm ULP
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- MIPI D-PHY Tx IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 22ULP
Related News
- Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Declined 11% in 2023
- Q3 2023 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Drop 11% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
- CAN 2.0 and LIN 2.2 Controller IP Cores with ASIL B, C and D packages for High-End Automotive and Consumer Applications
- TSMC Reports Fourth Quarter EPS of NT$9.21
- TSMC December 2023 Revenue Report
Breaking News
- T2M Unveils ASIL B-Certified CAN and LIN IP Cores, Securing 11 Licenses in 2023
- TSMC Reports Fourth Quarter EPS of NT$9.21
- Cadence Unveils New Palladium Z2 Apps with Industry's First 4-State Emulation and Mixed-Signal Modeling to Accelerate SoC Verification
- proteanTecs Launches Power Reduction Solution for High Performance Markets
- ITRI and TSMC Collaborate on Advancing High-Speed Computing with SOT-MRAM
Most Popular
- YorChip, Inc. announces its first Chiplet for Edge AI applications with IP licensed from Semidynamics, the leader in RISC-V IP based in Barcelona
- Synopsys to Acquire Ansys, Creating a Leader in Silicon to Systems Design Solutions
- Chiplet Makers Expect to Disrupt Incumbents
- Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Declined 11% in 2023
- ITRI and TSMC Collaborate on Advancing High-Speed Computing with SOT-MRAM
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page