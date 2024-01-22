Alphawave Semi - Q4 2023 Trading and Business Update

LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada -- January 22, 2024 – Alphawave IP Group plc (LN: AWE, the “Company” or “Alphawave Semi”), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, is pleased to publish its trading and business update for the three months ended 31 December 2023.
Highlights
- Record quarterly bookings of US$128.7m
- Record quarterly licence and NRE bookings of US$121.1m up 245% over Q4 2022
- Approximately 90% of licence & NRE bookings in advanced nodes, 7nm and below
- Major extension of IP development and licencing deal with leading APAC customer
including UCIe, PCIeGen7, 224G and 2nm technology
- 3nm HPC1 chiplet-based custom silicon design win for a leading European HPC supplier
- 7 new design wins, mainly in APAC, Europe and North America
- Partnership with ARM expands addressable market
- Strong pipeline of opportunities in Q1 2024 and FY 2024
- Management remains confident in the outlook for the business
