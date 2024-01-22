Alphawave Semi - Q4 2023 Trading and Business Update

LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada -- January 22, 2024 – Alphawave IP Group plc (LN: AWE, the “Company” or “Alphawave Semi”), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, is pleased to publish its trading and business update for the three months ended 31 December 2023.

Highlights

Record quarterly bookings of US$128.7m

Record quarterly licence and NRE bookings of US$121.1m up 245% over Q4 2022

Approximately 90% of licence & NRE bookings in advanced nodes, 7nm and below

Major extension of IP development and licencing deal with leading APAC customer

including UCIe, PCIeGen7, 224G and 2nm technology

3nm HPC1 chiplet-based custom silicon design win for a leading European HPC supplier

7 new design wins, mainly in APAC, Europe and North America

Partnership with ARM expands addressable market

Strong pipeline of opportunities in Q1 2024 and FY 2024

Management remains confident in the outlook for the business

