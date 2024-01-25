Qualinx partners with EU Space Agency to develop a GNSS receiver for a service to detect spoofing and boost resilience

Delft, The Netherlands -- January 25, 2024 -- Qualinx, a pioneer in ultra-low power wireless tracking and connectivity semiconductors, is partnering with the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) under the Fundamental Elements EU R&D funding mechanism to develop a consumer-grade, low-power GNSS receiver for the agency’s GNSS authentication service. The free Galileo Open Service Navigation Message Authentication (OSNMA) service is designed to provide a guarantee to users that they are receiving data from Galileo satellites. It has been introduced in response to a growing number of spoofing incidents from malicious actors, which have disrupted GNSS services. Qualinx secured the project after a 6-month selection process by EUSPA.

Qualinx’s Digital Radio Frequency (DRF) technology converts most of a wireless chip’s analog functions into digital circuits. The DRF functions can then be tailored to each application in software. Compared with traditional GNSS receivers, the technology boasts 10X power reduction to extend the operating life of battery-powered navigation devices, and smaller, lower-cost packages.

Tom Trill, Qualinx CEO, said, “This partnership with EUSPA is a powerful endorsement of Qualinx’s DRF technology and the benefits it delivers in GNSS applications. Our relationship with EUSPA developed via the European Commission’s CASSINI initiative to support space-related, deep-tech startups. This project is a perfect fit for DRF. It will keep Qualinx at the leading edge of next-generation GNSS technology and we’ll deliver robust, reliable, low-power GNSS receivers for this vital security service.”

On behalf of EUSPA, Fiammetta Diani, head of the Market, Development and Innovation unit added, “Qualinx’s proven core technology and adaptability without significant hardware redesign were a crucial factor for low-powered consumer-grade receivers building on our innovative OSNMA service. We look forward to partnering with them to bolster Galileo’s service resilience for all users.”

About Qualinx

Qualinx is a high-tech fabless semiconductor company based in Delft, The Netherlands, and develops solutions to solve the high power consumption problem in radio chip technology, including GNSS and IoT sensors. The company is led by Tom Trill (CEO) and was founded by Ph.D. graduates of Delft University of Technology, Massoud Tohidian (CTO), Iman Madadi (CIO) and Amir Reza Ahmadi Mehr (SVP Engineering). www.qualinx.io

About the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA)

The European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) provides safe and secure European satellite navigation services, promotes the commercialization of Galileo, EGNOS, and Copernicus data and services, coordinates the EU’s forthcoming governmental satellite communications programme GOVSATCOM and the EU SST Front Desk. EUSPA is responsible for the security accreditation of all the EU Space Programme components. By fostering the development of an innovative and competitive space sector and engaging with the entire EU Space community, EUSPA contributes to the European Green Deal and digital transition, the safety and security of the Union and its citizens, while reinforcing its autonomy and resilience. https://www.euspa.europa.eu/





