China ten years behind and staying there
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (January 25, 2024)
China is ten years behind the leading edge and will stay that way, says Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.
“The export policies that have been put in place recently, we have seen the Dutch in place, the US policies, Japanese policies, sort of put a floor in the 10 to 7nm range,”
