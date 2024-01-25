Sensor fusion solutions for augmented and virtual reality, robotics, motion controllers, and IoT
Logic Fruit Technologies Launches FlexRay RTL IP CORE
Accelerate innovation with Logic Fruit’s FlexRay RTL IP Core – redefining speed and safety in automotive connectivity at 10 Mbps
Delhi/NCR, India – January 25, 2024 – Logic Fruit Technologies is thrilled to unveil its latest breakthrough, the FlexRay RTL IP Core.
| FlexRay Controller
This state-of-the-art technology addresses the evolving needs of next-gen vehicles, offering a game-changing solution for high-speed communication and safety-critical features.
The FlexRay RTL IP Core boasts a blazing data rate of up to 10 Mbps, making it a standout in the automotive connectivity landscape. As vehicles become more advanced, the demand for synchronization among sensors, actuators, and control units becomes crucial.
FlexRay steps in to fill this gap, outperforming traditional solutions like Controller Area Network (CAN) and setting new standards for reliability and safety.
“We’re excited to introduce the FlexRay RTL IP Core, showcasing our commitment towards driving innovation in automotive semiconductors. As the automotive industry advances, our FlexRay solution delivers unmatched performance, safety, and reliability”
For more information on the design specifications and features offered, you can contact us or download the FlexRay RTL IP Core datasheet here
About Us:
Logic Fruit Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance computing embedded solutions, specializing in innovative designs and cutting-edge technology. With a focus on creating products that enhance connectivity and communication, Logic Fruit Technologies continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of electronics.
Logic Fruit provides end-to-end solutions, from conception to finished product, and has a wealth of experience in a variety of high-speed digital protocols and communication buses. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a decade of experience, Logic Fruit Technologies is a trusted partner for companies seeking innovative and reliable embedded solutions.
