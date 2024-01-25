Xylon's logicBRICKS HDR ISP IP Suite Gets an RGB-IR Image Processing Upgrade
January 25, 2024 -- Zagreb (Croatia) – Xylon just upgraded company’s logicBRICKS High Dynamic Range (HDR) Image Signal Processing (ISP) IP Suite with the new RGB-IR image processing module. The RGB-IR is a new technology that captures high quality RGB and IR images simultaneously in a single sensor. It provides excellent visibility in varying day and night conditions, and makes it very well suited for use in automotive in-cabin monitoring applications.
The logicBRICKS HDR ISP IP Suite is designed and optimized for AMD programmable FPGA and SoC devices. It enables parallel processing of multiple Ultra HD video inputs in different programmable devices, ranging from the small AMD Artix 7 FPGAs to the biggest AMD Versal adaptive SoCs. The latest RGB-IR processing module is optional and configurable, just as all other parts of the logicBRICKS ISP Suite.
Xylon’s RGB-IR ISP was premiered at the Automotive World 2024 in Tokyo. The demo runs on AMD Zynq™ UltraScale+™ SoC based hardware platform with included 5 megapixel (MP) Leopard Imaging camera with Omnivision OX05B RGB-IR sensor.
To learn more about the Xylon HDR ISP IP Suite, please visit https://www.logicbricks.com/Solutions/Xylon-HDR-ISP.aspx, or contact Xylon directly at info@logicbricks.com.
