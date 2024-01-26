AMIQ EDA Releases Major Customer-Focused Product Line Update

Provides Key Performance and Functionality Enhancements Requested by Users

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES -- January 26, 2024 -- AMIQ EDA, a pioneer in integrated development environments (IDEs) for hardware design and verification and a provider of platform-independent software tools for efficient code development and analysis, today announced that its latest product release is now available to all users worldwide. This is considered a major release since it adds many new features and capabilities, while enhancing the performance of existing functionality.

This update covers all AMIQ EDA products, including Design and Verification Tools (DVT) Eclipse IDE, DVT IDE for Visual Studio (VS) Code, DVT Debugger, Verissimo SystemVerilog Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator. The IDE includes several new features for SystemVerilog users, including runtime elaboration of Universal Verification Methodology (UVM) code, the ability to precompile or “shallow” compile portions of code to speed up full build, and support for SystemVerilog AMS. In addition, users can work with source files containing code executed by preprocessors with all the same IDE features as pure SystemVerilog. More than 120 new linting rules have been added to Verissimo, and Specador has a new HTML interface as well as support for PDF and Markdown formats.

“We pride ourselves on our close working relationships with our customers,” said Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA. “Many of our most valuable product enhancements are suggested by our users, and we collaborate with them to ensure that we are meeting their needs. We also make key features available to early adopters to ensure that our solutions are flexible and robust enough to benefit real-world projects. This release includes many important new capabilities that followed this process.”

AMIQ EDA will be exhibiting in Booth 107 at the Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition (DVCon) United States in San Jose, Calif. on March 5 from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm and March 6 from 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Representatives will be available to discuss and demonstrate the new release as well as all aspects of the AMIQ EDA solutions. For more information on the conference, visit https://2024.dvcon.org.

Availability

All features listed are included in the latest release of the AMIQ EDA tool set, now available for download by all users.

