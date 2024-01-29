INTERCHIP achieves 3x faster verification for next-gen clocking oscillator with Siemens' advanced analog and mixed-signal EDA technology

Plano, Texas, USA – January 29, 2024 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today that INTERCHIP CORPORATION, a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in high precision, low power oscillator products, used Siemens‘ Analog FastSPICE platform and Symphony™ platform to verify its newest IPV Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (VCXO) integrated circuit (IC) and IPS Simple Packaged Crystal Oscillator (SPXO).

Multiple advanced analog/mixed-signal EDA solutions from Siemens helped INTERCHIP generate silicon-accurate simulations of their newest VCXO and develop it three times faster compared to their previous solution. This notable acceleration in verification cycles proved pivotal in successfully meeting their aggressive time-to-market objectives.

INTERCHIP’s high precision Crystal Oscillator ICs are deployed globally in a wide range of products, including computers, mobile phones, medical devices and industrial equipment.

"As a leading Crystal Oscillator manufacturer serving many of world’s leading consumer, medical and industrial OEMs, our team thrives on overcoming complex engineering hurdles to deliver high speed, high-precision, wide-pulling-range Crystal Oscillators,” said Ryuji Ariyoshi, CEO, INTERCHIP. “We pride ourselves in successfully overcoming complex design challenges such as linearity, frequency pushing, noise performance, aging and power consumption. Siemens’ Analog FastSPICE platform stood out as our top choice for its ability to provide nanometer, SPICE accurate results at a remarkable 3x faster speed than conventional SPICE simulators. Further, Siemens’ Symphony platform enabled us to successfully verify our chip’s complex analog and digital interaction and functionality.”

Siemens' Analog FastSPICE platform provides circuit verification for nanometer analog, RF, mixed-signal, memory, and custom digital circuits. Certified for foundries down to 2nm, the platform can deliver nanometer-scale SPICE accuracy twice as fast as parallel SPICE simulators. The solution includes comprehensive, full-spectrum device noise analysis to help customers achieve silicon-accurate characterization. In addition, the Symphony™ platform, powered by Siemens’ Analog FastSPICE platform, delivers fast and accurate mixed-signal verification for complex nanometer-scale ICs via its user-friendly interface, robust debugging capabilities and comprehensive configuration support.

"High-precision Crystal oscillators play a critical role in advanced IC clock systems, and they are indispensable in modern electronic devices,” said Amit Gupta, vice president and general manager for the Custom IC Verification Division at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Their accurate timing, stable frequencies and reliable performance are essential for helping to achieve proper operation, data integrity and overall system efficiency in a wide range of applications. It is rewarding to see the pivotal role played by our Analog FastSPICE and Symphony platforms in facilitating INTERCHIP's development and verification of their latest high-precision oscillator design.”

To learn more about Siemens’ Analog FastSPICE platform, please visit https://eda.sw.siemens.com/en-US/ic/analog-fastspice/. To learn more about Siemens’ Symphony platform, please visit https://eda.sw.siemens.com/en-US/ic/symphony/

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.





