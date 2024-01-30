DCD celebrates 25 years

[Bytom, Poland. January the 30th, 2024] Celebrating 25th Anniversary would be nothing without the guests – the group of fantastic customers, distributors, and partners that fuel the innovativeness of Digital Core Design. That’s why DCD team has prepared some… candies. Starting from Embedded World where the company has its own booth (Hall 4, 4-471) – every month of 2024 will bring good reason to celebrate together.

At the core of our industry lies the pulse of technological advancements, and 2024 promises a symphony of breakthroughs. A notable paradigm shift is imminent, poised to redefine connectivity on multiple levels. The evolution of RISC-V technology, in particular, is set to bring forth new and powerful solutions. DCD plans to capitalize on this by launching advanced 32-bit and 64-bit RISC-V CPUs with accompanying peripherals, empowering companies to construct more robust and innovative systems.

Safety and security, integral aspects of technological progress, will run parallel to the forementioned. Noteworthy is CAN XL IP Core, which, equipped with Functional Safety Enhancements, provides a comprehensive solution, especially in the automotive sector. As DCD focus on safety, the importance of security becomes apparent. - From our perspective, deeply embedded hardware security, exemplified by DCD’s CryptOne cryptographic system, is becoming a necessity in new designs, given the increasing threats at the lowest integration level – says Jacek Hanke, DCD’s CEO & co-founder.

The proliferation of not only the Internet of Things (IoT) but also the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices presents a significant opportunity. Companies like DCD must commit to harnessing this potential by optimizing products to accommodate the surge in connected devices.

In conclusion, 2024 is poised to be a year of both promise and challenge. As Jacek Hanke, the CEO of Digital Core Design said: I am enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead. Our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and adapting to emerging trends positions DCD to not only navigate but also shape the future of the dynamic IT market.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Thomas Cwienk, +48 502915777, Tomasz.cwienk@dcd.pl

About Digital Core Design:

DCD, founded in 1999, stands as a pioneering force in the realm of IP Core Innovations. With a steadfast commitment to excellence since its inception, the company has navigated 25 years of dynamic technological landscapes. Over this remarkable journey, DCD has honed expertise in over 100 different architectures, leaving an indelible mark on the electronics industry. Their innovations have seamlessly integrated into the fabric of more than 1 billion electronic devices worldwide.

Notable accomplishments include the development of the World's Fastest 8051 CPU, the World's Tiniest 8051 IP Core, a Royalty-Free and Fully Scalable 32-bit CPU, a 100% safe cryptographic system, and cutting-edge 32-bit plus 64-bit RISC-V CPUs. These technological milestones underscore DCD's commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the industry.

As the company approaches its 25th anniversary in 2024, DCD not only celebrates its rich history but also looks forward to the future with a dedication to continuous innovation. Learn more about our work at dcd.pl.





