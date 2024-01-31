High-Speed, High-Density and Low Power Memory Compilers and Logic Libraries for TSMC (65nm, 40nm, 28nm, 16nm)
Navigating the RISC-V Revolution in Europe
By Saumitra Jagdale, EETimes Europe (January 31, 2024)
RISC-V International expects the market for RISC-V IP and software to reach $1.07 billion by 2025.
IP collaborations helped propel RISC-V-based innovation in Europe last year, targeting processing speeds that meet the growing performance requirements of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. The ability of RISC-V to coalesce multiple components within a single chip or SoC will be a key growth driver this year and beyond, but what will perhaps be most interesting to watch is how effectively the architecture can penetrate new and diverse application sectors.
RISC-V International expects the market for RISC-V IP and software to reach $1.07 billion by 2025, and SHD Group recently predicted a compound annual growth rate of roughly 40% for RISC-V IP revenues between 2022 and 2030 (Figure 1). Offering a free and open standard instruction set architecture (ISA) as an alternative to proprietary ISAs has aided not only the growth of reduced-instruction–set computing (RISC) principles in general but has also driven innovation across a widening applications range.
