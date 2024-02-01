Marquee Semiconductor Engages Industry Veteran Gideon Intrater as Strategic Advisor

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 -- Marquee Semiconductor, a global leader in chip design solutions, announces it has brought on semiconductor industry veteran Gideon Intrater as a Strategic Advisor. Mr. Intrater brings to Marquee more than 30 years of experience gained through technical, marketing and sales leadership roles at semiconductor, intellectual property, and systems companies.

Marquee provides spec-to-silicon design services in semiconductors with a focus on high-speed connectivity protocols, chiplet-based designs, and AI/ML accelerators, leveraging its deep analog and digital design expertise. The engagement with Mr. Intrater comes as the company has recently expanded its global presence, achieved ISO 9001 certification for its India R&D center, and is looking to extend the value it provides to customers through new service offerings.

“We’re delighted to be able to benefit from Gideon’s expertise as we continue to grow our global footprint as a leading provider of design services for complex mixed-signal SoCs,” said Purna Mohanty, CEO, Marquee Semiconductor. “Gideon has a proven track record with companies across the semiconductor value chain, including design services companies. His experience with both established companies and startups, as well as his system-level understanding, will be valuable assets to the company.”

“I am impressed with Marquee’s unique expertise and advanced design services capabilities for cutting-edge devices,” said Mr. Intrater. “As we enter a new era where AI and machine learning are drivers of the next wave of semiconductors, Marquee can help companies accelerate their development cycle. I am particularly excited about the unique service offering the company is preparing to roll out, designed to increase customer transparency and speed time to market for complex SoCs.”

About Gideon Intrater

Gideon Intrater serves as a strategic advisor to several public and private companies. Until recently, he was a VP of Strategy and Technology at Renesas Corp. through its acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor. Before joining Dialog, he served as CTO of Adesto (NASDAQ:IOTS). He previously served on the advisory boards of Think Silicon (acquired by Applied Materials in 2020), Centipede Semi and Sansa Security (acquired by ARM in 2015). Before that, Mr. Intrater was VP of Marketing at MIPS Technologies (NASDAQ:MIPS) until the company was sold in 2013. Prior to MIPS, Mr. Intrater was VP of Architecture for Symwave, a privately held supplier of high-performance analog/mixed signal semiconductor solutions for consumer devices. Mr. Intrater previously held various management positions at MIPS and National Semiconductor Corp. He holds over 40 issued patents. He earned BSEE and MSEE degrees from the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology, and an MBA from San Jose State University.





