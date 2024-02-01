High-Speed, High-Density and Low Power Memory Compilers and Logic Libraries for TSMC (65nm, 40nm, 28nm, 16nm)
BellSoft releases Liberica JDK 21 for RISC-V with support
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Jan. 30, 2024 -- RISC-V is a free, open RISC instruction set architecture (ISA) that is currently gaining popularity due to its high performance, flexibility, and cost-efficiency.
RISC-V advantages are evident to many industries, from IoT to servers. Many companies in these industries use Java as their default programming language, and they are seeking to employ Java on RISC-V.
BellSoft aims to be the first in the service and convenience of your Java journey, bringing the advantages of modern technologies to you as soon as they become available. We now have tailored Liberica JDK builds for RISC-V, so you can port your applications without any issue.
Java on RISC-V
RISC-V is a viable alternative to Intel and ARM, with the total market for RISC-V SoCs predicted to reach $92.7B by 2030. In response to the increasing availability of RISC-V hardware, the OpenJDK port on the Linux/RISC-V platform has already been integrated into JDK 19, but developers need to build a JDK binary the right way for use with RISC-V.
Liberica JDK for RISC-V:
- is fully TCK-compliant;
- brings you the freedom of WORA (write once run anywhere);
- enhances the family of BellSoft products, allowing you to work with the same vendor for every development goal on all platforms and for all versions.
Liberica JDK builds for Linux on RISC-V are available starting from JDK 21 LTS. BellSoft is committed to supporting version 21 until 2032. Liberica JDK Standard is a base Liberica JDK flavor with three VMs and all garbage collectors, designed specifically for running Java on RISC-V in a highly performant and cost-efficient way.
About BellSoft
BellSoft delivers the most complete Java experience with a more secure, reliable, and cost-effective approach to application development on any platform and in any environment. BellSoft is one of the leading contributors to the OpenJDK, and the only vendor that supports current LTS Java versions, legacy JDK 6 & 7 and Liberica NIK. Liberica JDK is the runtime of choice for VMware, Spring Framework, JetBrains, and millions of users worldwide. For more information, visit www.bell-sw.com.
