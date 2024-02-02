Cadence Significantly Advances ECAD/MCAD Convergence for Electronic Systems with New Celsius Studio AI Thermal Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.— February 2, 2024 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced Cadence® Celsius™ Studio, the industry’s first complete AI thermal design and analysis solution for electronic systems. Celsius Studio addresses thermal analysis and thermal stress for 2.5D and 3D-ICs and IC packaging, in addition to electronics cooling for PCBs and complete electronic assemblies. While current product offerings consist mostly of disparate point tools, Celsius Studio introduces an entirely new approach with a unified platform that lets electrical and mechanical/thermal engineers concurrently design, analyze and optimize product performance without the need for geometry simplification, manipulation and/or translation.

Celsius Studio brings a new system-level thermal integrity solution into the marketplace, converging electro-thermal co-simulation, electronics cooling and thermal stress into one cohesive offering. Made possible by Cadence’s acquisition of Future Facilities in 2022, best-in-class electronics cooling technology is now accessible to electrical and mechanical engineers. Additionally, the ability to employ Celsius Studio seamlessly for in-design multiphysics analysis empowers designers to identify thermal integrity issues early in the design process and efficiently leverage generative AI optimization and novel modeling algorithms to determine ideal thermal designs.

The result is a streamlined workflow that improves collaboration, reduces design iterations and allows predictable design schedules, which in turn reduces turnaround times and accelerates time to market. Celsius Studio delivers the following benefits:

ECAD/MCAD Unification – Provides seamless integration of design files with no simplification as well as streamlined workflows for fast and efficient in-design analysis

AI Design Optimization – Cadence Optimality ™ Intelligent System Explorer's AI technology within Celsius Studio enables fast and efficient exploration of the full design space to converge on the optimal design

In-Design Analysis of 2.5D and 3D-IC Packages – Delivers unprecedented capacity to analyze any 2.5D and 3D-IC packages without any simplification or accuracy loss

Micro-to-Macro Modeling – The first solution capable of modeling structures as small as the IC and its power distribution and as large as the chassis where the PCB(s) are placed

Large-Scale Simulation – Accurately simulates large systems with detailed granularity for any object of interest including, chip, package, PCB, fan or enclosure

Multi - Stage Analyses – Enables designers to perform multistage analyses for the design assembly process and addresses 3D-IC warpage issues for multi-die stacks on a single package

True System-Level Thermal Analyses – Combines finite element method (FEM) with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) for full-system thermal analysis from chip to package to board and end-system

Seamless Integration – Integrated with Cadence's implementation platforms, including Virtuoso® Layout Suite, Allegro® X Design Platform, Innovus™ Implementation System, Optimality Intelligent System Explorer and AWR Design Environment®

“Celsius Studio marks a milestone in Cadence’s expanding presence in the system analysis market by offering the first AI platform for not only chip, package and PCB thermal analysis, but also electronics cooling and thermal stress that are critical for today’s advanced packaging designs, inclusive of chiplets and 3D-ICs,” said Ben Gu, corporate vice president of R&D for multiphysics system analysis at Cadence. “Seamless integration with Cadence’s powerful implementation platforms empowers our customers to perform multiphysics in-design analysis for chips, packages and boards all the way through to complete systems.”

Customer Endorsements

“Celsius Studio enables Samsung Semiconductor engineers the ability to gain access to analysis and design insights during the early stages of the design cycle, simplifying the generation of precise and rapid thermal simulations for 3D-IC and 2.5D packages. Our collaboration with Cadence has significantly increased our product development by 30%, optimizing the package design process and reducing turnaround time.”

WooPoung Kim, Head of Advanced Packaging, Samsung Device Solutions Research America

“Celsius Studio’s seamless integration with Cadence’s AWR Microwave Office IC design platform through BAE Systems’ custom GaN PDK is enabling fast and accurate thermal analysis throughout the MMIC design cycle, leading to increased first-pass design success and significantly improved RF and thermal power amplifier performance.”

Michael Litchfield, Technical Director, MMIC Design at BAE Systems

“Celsius Studio enables our design team to work with detailed information early in our design cycle so that we can target and resolve thermal problems before the design is fully committed. With the reduced turnaround time, the Chipletz engineering team has been empowered to efficiently run detailed thermal simulations for 3D-IC and 2.5D packages early and often as we develop these complex designs.”

Jeff Cain, VP of Engineering, Chipletz

Availability

For more information on Celsius Studio, please visit www.cadence.com/go/cstudiopr. Customers interested in gaining early access to Celsius Studio should contact their Cadence account representative.

