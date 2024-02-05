GUC Monthly Sales Report - January 2024

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Feb 5, 2024 -- GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Jan 2024 were NT1,738 million, decreased 21.3% month-overmonth and decreased 16.7% year-over-year.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2024 2023 MoM (%) YoY (%) Jan 1,737,854 2,087,023 -21.3% -16.7% Year to Date 1,737,854 2,087,023 N/A -16.7%

Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

GUC Jan 2024 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % Turnkey 1,405,124 81 NRE 319,005 18 Others 13,725 1 Total 1,737,854 100

Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





