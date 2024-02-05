AccelerComm Launches PUSCH Channel Simulator for 5G L1 Performance Evaluation
Demonstrates the spectral efficiency benefits of AccelerComm’s 5G Layer 1 solutions by providing stakeholders with an end-to-end simulation environment
Southampton, UK – February 5, 2024 -- AccelerComm®, the Layer 1 5G IP specialists, today announced the general availability of its PUSCH Channel End-to-End Simulator, a configurable tool which allows telecoms equipment vendors to evaluate the company’s IP components. The simulator allows AccelerComm’s own engineers and its customers to comprehensively analyze the detailed behaviour of the PUSCH processing components relative to the MATLAB® 5G Toolbox, a recognized industry benchmark, under 3GPP-defined scenarios. In this way, both O-RAN telecom equipment and silicon vendors can directly understand the spectral efficiency gains achieved by AccelerComm® IP for their specific use cases.
“A challenge that we have faced both externally and internally is how to effectively quantify and demonstrate the spectral efficiency improvements from the advanced algorithms that we provide to our customers. We needed a tool that allows every stakeholder in the value chain to instantly understand these performance gains and how they benefit their own specific use cases”, said Will Brown, Terrestrial Networks Product Director at AccelerComm®.
“The PUSCH Channel Simulator that we are launching today provides a powerful tool to quantify these gains, for example clearly demonstrating the 3dB spectral efficiency benefit of AccelerComm’s Equalizer, and the 0.8dB gain of the LDPC decoder.”
To quantify the performance of AccelerComm® IP components and provide a like-for-like comparison, two signal processing chains are modelled alongside each other in the simulator. The primary chain comprises all the components from MATLAB® and 5G Toolbox, but with an interference estimator, channel equaliser, QAM demapper and LDPC decoder from AccelerComm®; whereas for the benchmarking chain, all components are from MATLAB® and 5G Toolbox. Each component can be swapped in and out with alternative solutions, so the impact of these components can be observed individually on the PUSCH Channel of the high PHY.
If you are interested in our PUSCH channel end-to-end simulator, please register your interest here.
About AccelerComm
AccelerComm® provides complete physical layer IP solutions and components which enable optimal performance of 5G radio access networks and solve the challenges that would otherwise limit the throughput, latency, and spectral efficiency of 5G, by mitigating the effects of noise, interference and poor signal strength. The company is active in a number of industry associations including the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Small Cell Forum. For further information visit www.accelercomm.com.
