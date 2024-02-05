syn1588® IP Cores: Setting the Gold Standard in Precision for Clock Synchronization

February 5, 2024 -- We are excited to present the technical highlights of our syn1588® IP Cores. These IP cores offer a precise implementation of the Precision Time Protocol (PTP), ensuring nanosecond-level accuracy. We achieve the highest time precision and minimal jitter values by integrating advanced Phase-Locked Loops (PLLs) and hardware-accelerated synchronization mechanisms.

Oregano Systems' syn1588® IP Cores seamlessly adhere to the IEEE 1588 Standard, a Precision Clock Synchronization Protocol for Networked Measurement and Control Systems. Our IP cores are designed to support all versions of the IEEE 1588 standard, namely IEEE 1588-2002 (V1), IEEE 1588-2008 (V2) and IEEE 1588-2019 (V2.1). Offering compatibility with a spectrum of interfaces, the syn1588® IP Cores exhibit flawless scalability, catering to diverse clock synchronization applications.

Noteworthy for their low latency, these cores empower real-time synchronization within distributed networks. The syn1588® IP Cores not only meet but exceed the stringent requirements of precision clock synchronization, making them a robust choice for applications where accuracy and scalability are paramount. Their unique architecture remove real-time constraints for the controlling software allowing using standard non-real-time operating systems even for high message rates.

Our focus extends beyond cutting-edge technology to outstanding customer support. Rapid response times and direct communication with our developers take precedence.

At Oregano Systems, we provide solutions and forge a partnership built on trust and excellence.

For additional insights on integrating into your project effortlessly, don't hesitate to get in touch with us at your convenience. Our team is dedicated to assisting you in achieving precision in clock synchronization.





