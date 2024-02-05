YorChip announces partnership with Digitho for enabling Secure Chiplets
SAN RAMON, CA, USA -- February 5, 2024 -- YorChip, Inc. announces partnership with Digitho for securing Chiplets supply chain and their physical security. The supply chain and security of Chiplets are critical to assuring Known Good Die (KGD) are being used in final assembly – one defective Chiplet means entire package of Chiplets may become scrap.
Chiplets represent multi-billion-dollar market potential – according to Transparency Market Research, the Chiplet market is expected to reach more than US$47 Billion by 2031, representing one of the fastest growing segments of the semiconductor industry at more than 40% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. This growth is expected to be enabled by the considerable cost reduction and improved yields Chiplets will enable as compared to traditional system-on-chip (SoC) designs.
YorChips’ CEO and founder, Kash Johal, said, “We chose to work with the Digitho team due to their unique ability to personalize each individual Chiplet on a wafer during back-end manufacturing. Digitho technology also gives us the potential to embed a unique ID per KGD Chiplet which consumes no active power and doesn’t suffer any PVT or aging issues unlike competing technologies.”
Digitho CEO and founder, Richard Beaudry, said, “We are excited to be partnering with YorChip as it will give us the opportunity to showcase our technology into the new Chiplet market and solve supply chain, KGD and security problems.”
QuickLogic CEO, Brian Faith, said, “YorChip's partnership with Digitho marks a significant step forward in securing the Chiplets supply chain, ensuring the integrity of Known Good Die, which is crucial for our FPGA Chiplet customers.”
Visit Chiplet Summit Feb 6-8 to learn about YorChip’s building block Chiplets.
@ QuickLogic and YorChip Booth, Santa Clara Convention Center
Availability
Chiplets with Digitho technology should be available in early 2026.
About YorChip
Silicon Valley start-up focused on Chiplets for Mass Markets. We are leveraging proven partner IP and our novel die-to-die technology to deliver off-the-shelf, low cost, secure chiplets at scale. We are developing a complete ecosystem of off the shelf Chiplets. www.yorchip.com
About DIGITHO Technologies Inc.
Established in 2021, DIGITHO Technologies Inc. is at the forefront of programmable photolithography mask technology. The DIGITHO photomask not only shortens the time-to-market for semiconductor products but also provides a platform for unique identification for chiplets and integrated circuits.
For more information, visit https://www.digitho.com
