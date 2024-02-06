UMC Reports Sales for January 2024

Taipei, Taiwan, February 6, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2024.

Revenues for January 2024

Period 2024 2023 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) January 19,013,697 19,589,515 -575,818 -2.94% Jan.-Jan. 19,013,697 19,589,515 -575,818 -2.94%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.





