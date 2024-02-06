USB 2.0 On-chip oscillator, termination resistors, and DP/DM short circuit protection (0.18u)
UMC Reports Sales for January 2024
Taipei, Taiwan, February 6, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2024.
Revenues for January 2024
|
Period
|
2024
|
2023
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
January
|
19,013,697
|
19,589,515
|
-575,818
|
-2.94%
|
Jan.-Jan.
|
19,013,697
|
19,589,515
|
-575,818
|
-2.94%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
