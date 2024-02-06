Movellus Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Improving System Performance and Optimizing Power with Its Aeonic™ IP Portfolio

Movellus’ AeonicTM Digital Intellectual Property (IP) Platform improves power consumption, reliability, and performance across applications from high-power processors to battery-powered devices.

SAN ANTONIO, TX. – February 6, 2024 -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the semiconductor power optimization market and, based on its findings, recognizes Movellus with the 2024 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Movellus leverages its industry expertise, market experience, and skills to create customer configurable voltage droop mitigation and frequency regulation solutions for complex integrated circuits (ICs). The company solves system-level challenges for large systems-on-chip (SoCs) with aggressive power targets, maintaining a steadily growing client base. It develops patented chip-level architectural innovations to advance high-performance silicon, and its solutions significantly improve system performance and enable the next generation of complex ICs.

Movellus’ AeonicTM digital IP platform provides designers with configurable, process-portable IP with a high degree of testability for a wide range of advanced SoC applications. The platform solves system-level power and performance optimization challenges, enabling extensive observability and configurability. Customers integrate this critical technology across various process nodes (from 40 nanometers [nm] to 3nm) and multiple applications, ranging from ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence (AI) devices to performance-centric cloud data center compute and networking offerings. Movellus’ Aeonic™ Integrated Droop Response System is the first turnkey solution to simultaneously address the challenges of voltage droop and enable fine-grained dynamic voltage and frequency scaling (DVFS) capability. Key system features include:

Extremely fast time to adapt (detect and respond) for droop with fine-grained clock speed selection and response time for DVFS control

Industry-first observable droop response system for silicon health and analytics management

Multi-threshold droop detection

Sama Suwal, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, “Movellus’ key differentiation lies in its unique approach of converting traditional analog functions into the digital domain and adding a layer of system-level knowledge to solve complicated customer problems. Its digital-first approach empowers it to develop feature-rich and ‘synthesizable’ IP cores.”

Movellus combines droop detection and compensation into an integrated system, reducing effort while maximizing benefits. The system’s observability gives design engineers greater visibility into SoC performance and silicon health, enabling them to make informed decisions and implement optimal silicon life cycle management strategies. Movellus extracts maximum improvements from typically overlooked voltage and frequency guardbands, significantly decreasing complex ICs’ power consumption and increasing operational reliability. The solution enables industry-leading total adaptation time with performance comparable to complete custom solutions and can deliver over 10% power savings, making it ideal for complex, power-sensitive SoCs.

“Movellus designed its solution to improve power consumption and optimize performance across applications in high-power processors—graphics processing units, AI accelerators, and high-performance computing processors—battery-powered devices, and harsh environments requiring mission-critical reliability. Its technology is foundry-agnostic, improving its overall applicability,” added Himanshu Kashinath Mhatre, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, Movellus earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the semiconductor power optimization market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Movellus

Movellus provides critical technology that is integrated into an array of applications ranging from edge AI devices to performance-centric cloud datacenter compute and networking offerings. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with R&D centers in Michigan and Toronto. Visit us at: www.movellus.com





