Socionext showcase cutting-edge SoC solutions at Embedded World 2024
February 6, 2024 --- Socionext Europe, a global specialist in customized SoC-based solutions, will grace the halls of Embedded World 2024, Nuremberg 09 - 11 April 2024 | Booth 4A – 628.
The highly anticipated event, renowned as the globe's leading meeting place for the international embedded community, will advance the conversation on embedded systems, focusing on security for electronic systems, distributed intelligence, IoT, and e-mobility.
Socionext seizes this opportunity to showcase its latest innovations, including its ground-breaking 60 GHz radar sensor technology for interior use cases, and to accelerate international networking with a congregation of industry professionals, innovators, and thought leaders.
Visitors will find Socionext's booth conveniently located at Booth 4A - 628, where the company's team will provide live demonstrations of their technology, answer queries, and facilitate engaging discussions.
As the date approaches, Socionext invites attendees of Embedded World 2024 to visit the company's booth to discover the transformative potential of its newest SoC solutions.
