Trilinear Technologies Accelerates Innovation in Automotive Display Connectivity with DisplayPort Automotive Extensions Standard (DP AE)

Portland OR - February 6, 2024 — Trilinear Technologies, a leading provider of cutting-edge technologies for display connectivity and semiconductor solutions, is proud to announce its strategic collaboration with key industry partners to support the integration of VESA’s DisplayPort Automotive Extensions (DP AE) into automotive systems. This initiative reflects Trilinear's commitment to advancing automotive display connectivity, providing enhanced performance, reliability, and flexibility for next-generation in-vehicle displays.

Trilinear is actively working with lead customers to bring DP AE support to market by the second quarter of 2024. This collaboration aims to empower automotive manufacturers with the latest display connectivity solutions, enabling them to deliver immersive and feature-rich user experiences to drivers and passengers alike.

As the automotive industry continues its rapid evolution toward enhanced connectivity and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), Trilinear Technologies recognizes the critical role that high-performance display solutions play in providing a seamless and secure in-vehicle experience.

DisplayPort Automotive Extensions (DP AE) is a groundbreaking standard designed to meet the rigorous demands of automotive environments, ensuring high-performance connectivity and security for advanced infotainment, driver-assistance, and other in-car display applications.

Key Features of DisplayPort Automotive Extensions (DP AE) Integration:

Safety Reports: Focused on enhanced safety and security measures, this standard is designed to meet the rigorous demands of automotive safety and security by aligning with established regulations and standards, including the Automotive Safety Integrity Levels (ASIL) as outlined in ISO 26262, SAE J3101 for Automotive Hardware Protected Security, and the UN Regulation No. 155 (Addendum 154). Security Assurance: Recognizing the growing importance of cybersecurity in the automotive sector, Trilinear Technologies will implement state-of-the-art security protocols within DP AE. This will safeguard against potential cyber threats, ensuring a secure and reliable in-car display environment. Robust Connectivity: DP AE ensures reliable and high-bandwidth connectivity, meeting the stringent requirements of the automotive environment, including resistance to electromagnetic interference (EMI) and temperature variations. Advanced In-Car Displays: Trilinear's collaboration with lead customers focuses on enabling cutting-edge in-car displays, supporting high resolutions and refresh rates to enhance visual clarity and responsiveness. Future-Proof Solutions: By embracing DP AE, automotive manufacturers can future-proof their designs, accommodating the evolving demands of in-car entertainment and information systems. Improved Driver Assistance: The integration of DP AE opens opportunities for enhanced driver assistance displays, providing clearer and more detailed information to improve overall safety and situational awareness.

"As the automotive industry evolves towards increasingly connected and autonomous vehicles, the demand for advanced display technologies is growing rapidly," said Carl Ruggiero, CEO at Trilinear Technologies. "Our collaboration with lead customers to support DisplayPort Automotive Extensions reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower automotive manufacturers to deliver superior in-vehicle experiences."

Trilinear Technologies anticipates that the integration of DP AE will be completed and available to lead customers by Q2 2024, with widespread availability for the broader automotive market soon thereafter.

About Trilinear Technologies:

rilinear Technologies is a leading provider of semiconductor solutions, specializing in cutting-edge technologies for display connectivity. With a focus on innovation and reliability, Trilinear empowers its customers to deliver exceptional visual experiences across a wide range of applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial displays. Learn more at trilineartech.com





