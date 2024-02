TSMC January 2024 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Feb. 7, 2024 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for January 2024: On a consolidated basis, revenue for January 2024 was approximately NT$215.79 billion, an increase of 22.4 percent from December 2023 and an increase of 7.9 percent from January 2023.

TSMC January Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues January 2024 215,785 December 2023 176,300 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 22.4 January 2023 200,051 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 7.9