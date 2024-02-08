Innatera Productizes SNN Accelerator As "Neuromorphic Microcontroller"

By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (February 6, 2024)

Neuromorphic chip startup Innatera recently productized its spiking neural network accelerator in the form of a “neuromorphic microcontroller,” designed for always-on sensing applications in consumer electronics and the IoT.

The company has become one of a select few with hardware development kits available based on brain-inspired, spiking neural network technology, where information is encoded in the form of precisely timed voltage spikes. SNNs allow native time series processing with very good correlation detection, and they tend to be around 100 times smaller than conventional, non-spiking models, Innatera CEO Sumeet Kumar told EE Times. He said Innatera’s tech has been proven in five generations of test chips, and he added that test silicon validates the company’s claim to achieve 100X the speed and 500X lower energy per inference versus standard neural networks running on digital AI accelerators, including digital signal processors and microcontrollers.

