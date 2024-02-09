Xiphera Receives Its First US Patent

February 9, 2024 -- The patent is for Method of Providing a Secret Unique Key for a Volatile FPGA, and is a continuum to the patent granted by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office.

Xiphera receives a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. More specifically, the patent is for Method of Providing a Secret Unique Key for a Volatile FPGA, and is a continuum to the patent granted by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office (PRH).

Patent is a right to exclude the commercial usage and utilisation of an intellectual property from others than the owner of a patent. Patents give you the rights to your own innovation, making the innovation still open for the public to see. Especially in the field of technology, it is vital to guarantee the ownership of your innovation and product by patenting it.

“The extension of the geographical coverage to the United States of our first patent is an important milestone for Xiphera, and we are very excited about the news”, says Matti Tommiska, co-founder and CEO of Xiphera.





