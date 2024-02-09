Xiphera Receives Its First US Patent
February 9, 2024 -- The patent is for Method of Providing a Secret Unique Key for a Volatile FPGA, and is a continuum to the patent granted by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office.
Xiphera receives a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. More specifically, the patent is for Method of Providing a Secret Unique Key for a Volatile FPGA, and is a continuum to the patent granted by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office (PRH).
Patent is a right to exclude the commercial usage and utilisation of an intellectual property from others than the owner of a patent. Patents give you the rights to your own innovation, making the innovation still open for the public to see. Especially in the field of technology, it is vital to guarantee the ownership of your innovation and product by patenting it.
“The extension of the geographical coverage to the United States of our first patent is an important milestone for Xiphera, and we are very excited about the news”, says Matti Tommiska, co-founder and CEO of Xiphera.
|
Search Silicon IP
Xiphera Ltd. Hot IP
Related News
- Lattice Diamond FPGA Development Tool Receives Key Industrial and Automotive Functional Safety Certifications
- US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Rejects All Claims of Sidense's Key Patent ('855) and Orders Reexamination
- Palmchip Receives Key System-on-Chip Patent
- GBT Receives Patent Grant Notification Covering its Integrated Circuits Reliability Verification Analysis and Auto-Correction Technology
- BrainChip's Latest US Patent Award Extends Intellectual Property Strength and its Leadership in Edge Learning
Breaking News
- Xiphera Receives Its First US Patent
- Innatera Productizes SNN Accelerator As "Neuromorphic Microcontroller"
- Post-Quantum Cryptography Alliance Launches to Advance Post-Quantum Cryptography
- Dolphin Design announces the successful launch of its first silicon tape out in 12nm FinFet
- Kalray and Arm to collaborate to bring data intensive processing and AI acceleration DPU solutions to the global Arm ecosystem
Most Popular
- Tenstorrent Selects Blue Cheetah Chiplet Interconnect IP For Its AI and RISC-V Solutions
- Dolphin Design announces the successful launch of its first silicon tape out in 12nm FinFet
- Kalray and Arm to collaborate to bring data intensive processing and AI acceleration DPU solutions to the global Arm ecosystem
- TSMC January 2024 Revenue Report
- Trilinear Technologies Accelerates Innovation in Automotive Display Connectivity with DisplayPort Automotive Extensions Standard (DP AE)
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page