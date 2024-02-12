Design And Reuse

T2M is excited to announce the successful licensing of our partner's Silicon-Proven 1G Ethernet PHY IP Cores on a Tier-1 Foundry in Korea, using the advanced 14LPP process, in collaboration with a leading Tier-1 Korean customer


