Alphawave Semi Announces Appointment of Charlie Roach as Chief Revenue Officer
Strategic hire elevates leadership in connectivity and compute silicon solutions for AI infrastructure
LONDON & TORONTO– February 12, 2024 – Alphawave IP Group plc (LN: AWE, the “Company” or “Alphawave Semi”), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, has appointed Charlie Roach as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
Charlie is a highly accomplished sales executive with over 20 years of experience at publicly traded companies in the semiconductor and IP communication space. Before joining Alphawave Semi, he was Senior VP of Worldwide Sales and Corporate Marketing at Inphi, leading the company’s expansion into new markets such as hyperscaler data centers and networking, and achieving more than 10X growth in revenue and stock price when Inphi was acquired by Marvell. Before Inphi, Charlie was at IDT (acquired by Renesas) and AMCC/Applied Micro (acquired by MACOM).
Charlie Roach said: “I am delighted to join the management team at Alphawave Semi. This presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to a rapidly growing company that is a leader in silicon connectivity and compute solutions, crucial for next-generation AI systems. I look forward to collaborating with Tony and the team, applying my experience with hyperscalers and networking customers to successfully scale and execute our next growth phase.”
Tony Pialis, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Alphawave Semi said: “I am thrilled to welcome Charlie, a highly accomplished sales and technology executive to our executive leadership team. Charlie comes with an impressive track record at Inphi, building strong partnerships and driving strategic wins with more than 10X revenue growth among its hyperscaler customers. His expertise is invaluable as we continue to lead in delivering connectivity and compute silicon solutions, shaping the future of next-generation AI infrastructure.”
About Alphawave Semi
Alphawave Semi is a global leader in delivering high-speed connectivity and compute silicon solutions for the world’s technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Alphawave Semi Hot IP
Related News
- Alphawave Semi Announces Appointment of Rahul Mathur as Chief Financial Officer
- Arm Announces Appointment of Ami Badani as Chief Marketing Officer
- Alphawave Semi Announces Appointment of David Reeder to Board of Directors
- NEUCHIPS Announces the Appointment of Ken Lau as Chief Executive Officer
- Arm announces appointment of Spencer Collins as Chief Legal Officer
Breaking News
- Flex Logix Joins Intel Foundry Services Accelerator IP Alliance to Enable Fast, Low Power, Reconfigurable SoC's
- Alphawave Semi Announces Appointment of Charlie Roach as Chief Revenue Officer
- Biden-Harris Administration Announces Over $5 Billion from the CHIPS and Science Act for Research, Development, and Workforce
- T2M is excited to announce the successful licensing of our partner's Silicon-Proven 1G Ethernet PHY IP Cores on a Tier-1 Foundry in Korea, using the advanced 14LPP process, in collaboration with a leading Tier-1 Korean customer
- Xiphera Receives Its First US Patent
Most Popular
- Dolphin Design announces the successful launch of its first silicon tape out in 12nm FinFet
- Tenstorrent Selects Blue Cheetah Chiplet Interconnect IP For Its AI and RISC-V Solutions
- Mentor Graphics and LogicVision Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
- Kalray and Arm to collaborate to bring data intensive processing and AI acceleration DPU solutions to the global Arm ecosystem
- VeriSilicon and Innobase jointly launch a 5G RedCap/4G LTE dual-mode modem solution
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page