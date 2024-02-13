Join Secure-IC at Mobile World Congress 2024 to discover our cutting-edge solutions for mobile and connectivity
February 13, 2024 -- Secure-IC will be participating in the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, held in Barcelona from 26 to 29 of February. We invite you to join us at this premier event where we will be showcasing our cybersecurity portfolio tailored for the mobile and connectivity industries, including our flagship product SecuryzrTM S900 Series.
At our booth located in the French Pavilion (#5B41-2), you will have the opportunity to explore our latest innovations and solutions designed to address the evolving challenges in mobile security and connectivity. Our team will be on hand to demonstrate how Secure-IC’s cutting-edge technologies can safeguard your devices and networks against emerging threats and vulnerabilities.
Key Highlights of Secure-IC’s Securyzr iSE900 for mobile & connectivityr:
- Multi-OS Compatibility: Support for FreeRTOS and Zephyr OS to enhance chip capabilities and secure isolated processing.
- Intrusion Detection System (IDS): AI-powered proactive threat detection and response mechanism for mobile and mobility systems.
- Cyber Escort Unit: Hardware-based protection mechanism to prevent breaches and zero-day attacks on microcontrollers.
- IPSec/MACSec Software option in iSE900: leverage embedded cryptographic functions in iSE900 to run MACSec & IPSec protocols.
Other Telecom-oriented solutions:
- Telecom-Oriented Mobility Cybersecurity Solutions: Customized solutions tailored for Telematics and V2X applications.
- 4G/5G Dedicated Secure Protocol IPs: State-of-the-art IP solutions ensuring secure communications within 3GPP networks.
- Secure Protocol Engines: Networking – high speed IPSec/MACSec.
- Chip-to-Cloud Solution: A robust security lifecycle management solution ensuring end-to-end protection for mobile devices.
Our solutions are post-quantum cryptography ready and Certification-Ready, compliant with industry standards including Common Criteria (PP0117), ETSI, DRM standards and GSMA certifications.
Our team of experts and executives will be available throughout the event to discuss your specific cybersecurity needs and explore how Secure-IC can provide tailored solutions to meet your requirements.
Don’t hesitate to contact us to book a meeting with them in advance.

