EdgeQ Deploys Arteris IP for its 5G+AI Base Station-on-a-Chip for Wireless Infrastructure

Arteris’ FlexNoC network-on-chip IP enables high-bandwidth, low latency on-chip connectivity for low power consumption and optimized performance.

CAMPBELL, Calif. – February 13, 2024 – Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that EdgeQ has deployed Arteris’ FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) IP on its revolutionary 5G and AI-driven Base Station-on-a-Chip. The scalable and adaptive EdgeQ platform targets communications for both small-cell and macro-cell applications in a software-defined manner. This scalable architecture packs high throughput performance across a large set of concurrent users, within a compact power envelope.

EdgeQ has developed a Base Station-on-a-Chip, with the aim to give operators, cloud service providers and enterprises the revolutionary ability to build, configure and deploy public and private networks that are simple, scalable, and affordable. The company’s approach is to offer an all-in-one chip that delivers multi-mode 4G and 5G convergence along with artificial intelligence. It offers high throughput and low power consumption while significantly reducing the total cost of ownership required for deploying and upgrading public and private 5G networks.

“Designing a software-defined modem that effectively shrinks an entire base station onto a single chip is challenging. We have to address the issues of a highly complex design and management of high-velocity packets being transferred across the die,” said Raghulkumaran Gunaseelan, SoC NoC architect at EdgeQ. “Our Base Station-on-a-Chip requires a NoC interconnect that is configurable and provides high bandwidth. Arteris was a perfect choice because it gave us the flexibility, ease of use and proven IP that mitigated overall design risks.”

Arteris' proven NoC IP, with its analysis capabilities, enables efficient throughput and latency assessments, along with the lowest power consumption. This accelerates the evaluation and modification processes, including debugging features necessary to mitigate risk for design considerations and time-to-market pressures. FlexNoC’s ability to facilitate quick pipeline additions without extensive design verification further streamlined EdgeQ's development process.

"The global market for private networks, including 4G LTE and 5G, will grow at over 30% per year during this decade, particularly as it intersects with AI,” said Laurent Moll, COO of Arteris. “It’s an honor to see our FlexNoC interconnect IP included in an innovative project pioneering the convergence of 4G/5G connectivity and AI compute for the communications industry.”

FlexNoC network-on-chip interconnect IP enables scalable, low latency and power-efficient on-chip communication for superior performance in complex SoC designs. Learn more about FlexNoC at arteris.com.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

About EdgeQ

EdgeQ is a leading innovator in 5G systems-on-a-chip. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices in San Diego, CA and Bangalore, India. Led by executives from Qualcomm, Intel, and Broadcom, EdgeQ is pioneering converged connectivity and AI that is fully software-customizable and programmable. The company is backed by world-renowned investors. Learn more at edgeq.io.





